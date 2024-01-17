The Role of Lipoprotein(a) in Cardiovascular Risk: An Insight into Current Research and Future Prospects

Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a lipid akin to LDL cholesterol, has been a focal point of cardiovascular research due to its intricate structure and potentially harmful features. It is known for its role in depositing cholesterol in the arteries, thereby possibly contributing to cardiovascular disease. The lipid also assists in clotting, an attribute that further compounds its harmful characteristics, which are yet to be fully comprehended.

Advertisment

Implications of Elevated Lp(a) Levels

High levels of Lp(a) have been linked with an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular conditions. This correlation has been affirmed through a study involving patients with confirmed cardiovascular disease. The study revealed a substantial association between elevated Lp(a) levels and advanced age, heightened glycated hemoglobin levels, and increased instances of all-cause mortality, major adverse cardiac events (MACE), cardiac death, target vessel revascularization, and stroke. Particularly, a significant correlation was found between high Lp(a) levels and acute coronary syndrome (ACS), which points to Lp(a)'s role in advanced cardiac events.

Genetic Factors and Preventive Screenings

Advertisment

Genetic studies have shown that elevated Lp(a) levels are due to variations in the LPA gene expression and can be a leading inherited risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Based on these findings, preventive screenings for Lp(a) are recommended for certain at-risk groups in the U.S., while in Europe and Canada, screening is advised for everyone.

Therapeutic Interventions and Ongoing Research

Current treatments for high Lp(a) levels include lifestyle changes, statins, PCSK9 inhibitors, and lipoprotein apheresis. Ongoing research is exploring targeted therapies to lower Lp(a) levels, with results expected in the next few years. These studies may also help determine at what levels of Lp(a) intervention is beneficial. Researchers remain hopeful that new treatments will be available in the future for those currently at risk.

The Cholesterol Lowering via Bempedoic Acid, an ATP Citrate Lyase (ACL)–Inhibiting Regimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial found that treatment with bempedoic acid compared with placebo was associated with a reduction in the total burden of major cardiovascular events in 13,970 patients with high cardiovascular risk, intolerance of statin or high-intensity statin medication, and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels. The study showed a 21% reduction in LDL-C level and a 22% reduction in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) level at 6 months, and a lower hazard ratio in favor of bempedoic acid for the incidence of an increasing number of clinical events for a given patient.