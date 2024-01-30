The Role of DNA Damage Response in Mammary Cancer Rates among Different Species

A groundbreaking study conducted by a research team at the College of Veterinary Medicine has shed light on the disparities in mammary cancer rates among different mammalian species. The research, published in Communications Biology, attributes this varying susceptibility to the distinct ways in which different species' mammary stem cells respond to DNA damage.

Apoptosis and DNA Damage

According to the study, species with low mammary cancer rates, such as horses, employ a process called apoptosis to eradicate cells with damaged DNA. In contrast, species with high cancer rates, like dogs, repair the DNA in these cells instead. This repair mechanism leaves them vulnerable to mutations that can potentially trigger cancer.

Role of microRNA-214-3p

The researchers' primary focus lay on a microRNA, microRNA-214-3p, which serves as a key regulator of apoptosis. The research team found that in horses, which are rarely affected by mammary cancer, this microRNA is expressed at low levels, thus fostering apoptosis. On the other hand, in dogs, which are often stricken by mammary cancer, it is expressed at significantly higher levels, resulting in less apoptosis.

Insights from Cross-Species Research

Lead author Rebecca Harman and her team conducted further experiments to artificially elevate the levels of microRNA-214-3p in horse cells, which led to a reduction in apoptosis. This demonstrates that higher levels of this particular microRNA can deter the elimination of cells with damaged DNA. The findings from this comparative study across species could prove instrumental in enhancing our understanding of human diseases and their treatment. The research underscores the significance of cross-species research in cancer biology, specifically in relation to the role of microRNAs in disease progression.