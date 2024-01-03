en English
Health

The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays

As the holiday season concludes, the quest for quality sleep becomes paramount for many. The festive season, notorious for sleep disruption due to late nights, altered meal schedules, and increased alcohol consumption, can leave us feeling restless or waking prematurely. Yet it’s not merely these holiday indulgences that affect sleep; our everyday habits play a significant role too. Experts suggest addressing these habits to improve sleep quality, a critical component of overall well-being.

Feeding Sleep: The Role of Diet

Dr. Neil Stanley, a renowned sleep expert, warns against late-night meals, stating they raise body temperature and can lead to indigestion, both of which disrupt sleep. He advises finishing dinner three hours before bedtime and opting for light snacks if hunger strikes later. A survey found that 43% of American adults experienced insomnia last year, underscoring the need for dietary changes to enhance sleep quality.

Exercise and Sleep: A Balancing Act

Exercise is a vital part of our daily routine, but timing is crucial. Intense workouts close to bedtime, especially high-intensity interval training (HIIT), can impair sleep quality. Conversely, activities such as yoga, known for their calming effect, are more beneficial before bed. In addition to timing, the choice of exercise can make a significant difference in sleep patterns. Regular exercise is recommended by the National Sleep Foundation, highlighting its role in promoting restful sleep.

Technology: The Sleep Thief

Modern technology, while bringing convenience, can be a major sleep disruptor. Blue light emitted from electronic devices before bed disrupts sleep due to its impact on our circadian rhythm. Scrolling on social media, reading on e-readers, and playing video games are among the activities linked to reduced melatonin levels, longer time to fall asleep, and less REM sleep. A gap of at least four hours before sleep is advised to mitigate technology’s negative effects on sleep.

Sleep’s Emotional Dimension

Lastly, our emotional state can significantly impact sleep quality. Arguments before bed can activate stress responses, leading to poor sleep. Experts suggest dealing with disagreements earlier in the evening to avoid bedtime stress, further emphasizing the intricate relationship between emotional health and sleep.

Improving sleep quality after the holidays requires a holistic approach, addressing dietary habits, exercise routines, technology use, and emotional well-being. As we begin the New Year, let’s prioritize quality sleep, paving the way for a healthier, more rested self.

Health Lifestyle
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

