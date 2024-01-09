The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations

The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation, a prominent philanthropic entity committed to enhancing health and healthcare, particularly for marginalized communities, has announced a series of new funding opportunities. These grants, part of their annual programs, are designed to foster nursing-led interventions that can address complex healthcare problems.

Recognizing the Power of Nursing

Ahrin Mishan, the Executive Director of the Foundation, emphasized the unique potential of nurses in solving healthcare issues that are oftentimes overlooked by mainstream approaches. Nurses, with their on-the-ground experience and empathetic approach, can make significant contributions to improving the health outcomes of those facing inequity, discrimination, and indifference.

Three Distinct Grant Programs

The Foundation offers three programs, each with a different focus. The Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program provides grants for early-stage interventions. The Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI) program funds pre-evidence interventions for serious illness and end-of-life care. Lastly, the Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) program supports evidence-based interventions with potential for replication on a larger scale.

The HEI and HSEI programs will award up to ten and five $50,000 grants respectively, for projects lasting between 12 to 18 months. The HIC program, on the other hand, is in search of bold, groundbreaking solutions that could potentially set new standards in healthcare.

Call for Applications

The foundation encourages a diverse range of healthcare organizations and professionals to apply for the funding opportunities. The submission period for Letters of Intent opens from January 16 to February 27. An optional informational webinar is also scheduled for January 23, offering prospective applicants an opportunity to gain more insight into the application process.