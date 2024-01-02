en English
Health

The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
There’s a surge in the popularity of cognitive enhancers, colloquially known as ‘smart drugs.’ These substances, designed to boost brain function and augment cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, and creativity, are finding takers in increasing numbers, particularly within academic and professional circles. In a world where performance and productivity are paramount, cognitive enhancers are seen as a means to secure a competitive edge. However, they come with their share of controversies, primarily concerning potential side effects and ethical dimensions.

How Cognitive Enhancers Work

Cognitive enhancers operate by adjusting neurotransmitter levels within the brain, particularly dopamine. The effectiveness of these substances varies, and they encompass a wide spectrum, from prescription drugs like Ritalin and Adderall to natural supplements like ginseng and omega-3 fatty acids. Each type carries its own set of advantages and drawbacks, and it’s imperative for users to balance these considerations meticulously.

Market Growth and Key Players

The global market for nootropics, a type of cognitive enhancer, is slated for rapid expansion, with forecasts predicting a value of $9.73 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Factors fuelling this demand include the growing expenditure on health and wellness, and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Key players in the market include giants like PepsiCo, Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline, with a noticeable shift towards vegan and multi-flavored nootropics to cater to varying consumer tastes. North America currently dominates the nootropics market, with Asia Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future.

Cognitive Enhancers and Depression

Interestingly, cognitive enhancers, particularly nootropics, are being increasingly employed in the fight against depression. A survey of the 15 best nootropics for depression in 2023, backed by scientific research and user experiences, revealed a 60% surge in the use of nootropics as adjunctive therapy for managing depression. An impressive 75% of regular users reported a significant improvement in mood.

Real-Life Examples and Responsible Use

While real-life examples showcase marked improvements in cognitive functions from the use of cognitive enhancers, they should not be viewed as a substitute for healthy lifestyle habits. Before choosing a cognitive enhancer, thorough research and consultation with a healthcare professional is highly recommended. Users should also be conscious of the legalities surrounding cognitive enhancers in their region and use them responsibly.

Health Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

