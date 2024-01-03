en English
Health

The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition

As we step into a fresh year, the pursuit of health goals is high on the agenda for many, with weight loss medications becoming an increasingly popular choice for those seeking to reduce calorie intake. These medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, suppress appetite, thus aiding weight management. However, Dr. Jonathan Clinthorne, director of nutrition at Atkins, suggests that while these can be effective tools, maintaining quality nutrition remains a key factor.

Weight Loss Medications and Nutritional Balance

According to Dr. Clinthorne, the reduction in appetite facilitated by these medications necessitates a focus on nutritional quality. High-protein diets and resistance training are recommended to maintain lean muscle, while ensuring the intake of vital nutrients is crucial. The goal is to find healthier ways to satiate food cravings, thus preventing the re-accumulation of weight once medication intake is halted.

Atkins provides a range of low-carb, low-sugar recipes and products, including nutrition bars and shakes, to support this nutritional balance. These products are designed to aid weight loss by providing balanced amounts of protein, fiber, carbs, and fat.

The State of Weight Loss Medications

The demand for weight loss medications has led to a nationwide shortage, making them difficult to obtain and expensive. Despite this, they have been successful in managing weight, as evidenced by individuals like Tiffany Rooker, who lost 88 pounds with the aid of these medications.

However, coverage for these drugs by Medicare is currently prohibited, posing a significant financial challenge. Despite the high initial costs, research suggests that the long-term benefit of reduced chronic conditions related to obesity could save the government vast sums over time.

Effectiveness and Concerns

Newer medications like semaglutide, tirzepatide, Mounjaro Zepbound, Ozempic, Wegovy, and liraglutide have shown significant success in aiding weight loss. A recent survey revealed that those who used these medications were more likely to lose weight, with three out of four respondents finding them to be the most effective weight loss strategy.

However, concerns about potential side effects, including gastrointestinal issues and flu-like symptoms, have been raised. There are also concerns about the long-term effects of these medications and a potential correlation to suicidal thoughts. Despite the effectiveness, less than half of the survey respondents expressed interest in trying these weight loss medications, and only about one in three would take them even if prescribed by a doctor.

For more information on weight loss medications and Atkins’ support options, visit the Atkins website.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

