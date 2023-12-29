The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat Events in the U.S.: Who’s at Risk?

The disturbing rise in extreme heat events in the United States, which disproportionately impacts the country’s most vulnerable populations, has been brought to light in a recent NBC News analysis. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Agriculture, the report uncovers the heightened susceptibility of both densely populated cities and remote rural regions to the lethal effects of severe heat waves.

The Urban Heat Island Effect and Its Consequences

In the large urban cities, a phenomenon known as the urban heat island effect is contributing to the problem. This phenomenon causes cities to retain more heat, thus exacerbating temperature extremes. The danger is prevalent in the Southeast, a region where many residents live in mobile homes and often lack resources such as air conditioning and emergency services to mitigate the effects of extreme heat.

Rural Regions and the Threat of Extreme Heat

In rural areas, which are home to over 46 million people or about 15% of the U.S. population, the risks are just as real, albeit for different reasons. Rural areas typically have higher poverty rates than urban cities, and this, coupled with their geographic location, makes them particularly vulnerable. Socioeconomic status and health conditions further compound these risks, with children, older adults, and those with pre-existing health conditions being especially at risk for heat-related illness and death.

Heat – The Silent Killer

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S, claiming over 600 lives each year. With climate change expected to exacerbate these trends, projections suggest that over 107 million people could be living in an ‘extreme heat belt’ stretching from the Great Lakes to Texas and Louisiana in the coming decades.

To help individuals assess the vulnerability of their neighborhoods to extreme heat, an interactive map has been made available. This map combines local demographic data with projections from the First Street Foundation, providing a tool for individuals to prepare and protect themselves against the growing threat of extreme heat.