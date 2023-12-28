en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

The Rising Prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome Among Young Adults

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:08 am EST
The Rising Prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome Among Young Adults

Metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes high blood pressure, high blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol levels, and excessive abdominal fat, is increasingly making its presence felt among younger people. Typically seen in individuals between 30 to 40 years old, this rising incidence of metabolic syndrome is a cause for concern due to its propensity to heighten the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Contributing Factors to the Rise

Several factors are contributing to this surge in metabolic syndrome among younger individuals. The rise can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, excessive consumption of processed foods, and genetic predisposition. As obesity rates climb, particularly among youth, the associated excess adipose tissue releases inflammatory substances that can lead to insulin resistance, a key factor in the development of metabolic syndrome.

Physical and Mental Health Implications

However, the implications of metabolic syndrome are not confined to physical health. The condition is also linked to mental health, increasing the likelihood of depression and anxiety. This makes early intervention crucial. Strategies such as education campaigns, promoting healthy lifestyles, and early screening for metabolic abnormalities are essential in combating this rising health issue.

Prevention and Early Detection

Common preventative measures include regular exercise, adopting a nutritious diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding excessive alcohol and tobacco use. Symptoms to watch for include a large waist circumference, high blood pressure, increased thirst and urination, fatigue, and blurred vision. However, many individuals may not show these signs until the syndrome has significantly progressed, underscoring the importance of regular health check-ups and early detection.

0
Fitness Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Social Media Influencer Natalie Reynolds Faces Criticism for Body Paint Gym Experiment

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Islands Open Registration for 2024 Health and Fitness Event

By BNN Correspondents

Electronic Ab Stimulators: A New Avenue for Muscle Strength or a Health Risk?

By Mazhar Abbas

Year in Review: Significant News, Health Narratives, and Clinic Closures

By Olalekan Adigun

Marathon Season 2024: Navigating Common Injuries and Emphasizing Preve ...
@Fitness · 10 hours
Marathon Season 2024: Navigating Common Injuries and Emphasizing Preve ...
heart comment 0
Prem Kumar and Bobby Deol: A Gym Session Fuels Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

Prem Kumar and Bobby Deol: A Gym Session Fuels Speculation
Unmasking Hollywood’s Extreme Diet Trends: A Professional Perspective

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking Hollywood's Extreme Diet Trends: A Professional Perspective
Unveiling the Impact of Exercise Order: An Insight into Claytor’s Research

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Impact of Exercise Order: An Insight into Claytor's Research
Unraveling the Subtleties of Our Gait with Luke Worthington

By Olalekan Adigun

Unraveling the Subtleties of Our Gait with Luke Worthington
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
2 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
3 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
3 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
3 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
5 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
5 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
5 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
6 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
7 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app