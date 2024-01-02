en English
Health

The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST


In the wake of a growing shortage of mental health professionals, a surge in the popularity of mental health apps has emerged. Offering an array of features, such as mood tracking, AI-guided therapy, and community support, these applications provide round-the-clock support, an indispensable amenity considering the current dearth of available therapists. The scarcity of mental health professionals has been exacerbated by a combination of poor reimbursement rates, a spike in the demand for services, and an aging workforce. This shortage has contributed to a decline in the number of practicing mental health counselors.

Therapy at Your Fingertips

One such app, BetterHelp, is an international online therapy platform that extends mental health assistance on a global scale. Offering therapy in as many as 56 different languages, BetterHelp connects clients with experienced therapists trained in the US and UK, with therapy costs ranging from US $65 to US $90 per week. The platform is available in over 200 countries and has gained popularity in countries like Mexico and Thailand.

Alternative Solutions for Traditional Treatments

World Health Organization (WHO) statistics show that around 280 million people worldwide were suffering from depression in 2019. With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus on depression has intensified, and traditional treatments like medication and psychotherapy have shown limited efficacy. As a result, technology-based interventions such as transcranial electromagnetic stimulation (TMS) and transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) have emerged. Flow Neuroscience, a neurotech company, has developed a tDCS headset and app-based behavioral therapy program called Flow to provide treatment for depression in a way that circumvents the drawbacks of traditional approaches. This innovative treatment has shown promising results, with 56% of participants experiencing a complete removal of depression symptoms within 10 weeks.

The Debate Continues

Despite the promising convenience and constant availability, there is ongoing debate about the efficacy of these mental health apps. Some professionals are skeptical about the ability of these apps to match the level of care provided by human counselors and worry that apps may not fully replicate the nuanced and personalized care that a professional therapist can provide. However, with the growing need for mental health assistance, these apps might serve as a much-needed aid in the current mental health crisis.

Health Society
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

