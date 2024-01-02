en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles

Imagine juggling a full-time job, the demands of raising children, and the responsibility of caring for elderly parents. This is the reality for a growing number of women, who are feeling the strain of their multifaceted caregiving role. The result? A heightened state of stress, or ‘burnout,’ as it is commonly referred to. The emotional and physical demands of these concurrent responsibilities are creating a dual burden that is particularly challenging for women who are employed full-time.

The Caregiving Bind

The stories of women who have found themselves in this intergenerational caregiving bind are stirring. These women, who are also full-time caregivers for their family members, share the emotional toll this role took on them, and the importance of self-care and support from others. The physical and emotional exhaustion experienced by these caregivers underscores the need for recognition and appreciation for the work they do.

The Aging Population Challenge

Further complicating matters is the challenge posed by an aging population. The strain on health care systems, the need for innovative solutions, and the lack of preparation by governments for population aging are all factors that exacerbate the situation. This demographic shift also impacts social welfare programs and highlights the shortage of trained health care workers.

The Hidden Impact

Often overlooked is the psychosocial impact on women caregivers of children with conditions such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The emotional impact, challenges, and importance of seeking help and support for these caregivers cannot be overstated. The prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms among these caregivers is alarming. Building resilience, seeking mental health support, and establishing connections with fellow caregivers are essential strategies in managing this reality.

The situation is a widespread societal concern that requires attention from both policymakers and communities. The need for more support systems and resources to assist women in managing these concurrent caregiving roles effectively is evident. From reshaping the physical condition of antenatal care clinics to reinforcing healthcare providers’ focus on the structures and processes relevant to care, there is much to be done. The stories of the three sisters caring for their mother with Parkinson’s disease and their husband who survived cancer offer a glimpse into the caregiving journey and the vital resources needed to support caregivers.

0
Health Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future

By Israel Ojoko

Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage

By BNN Correspondents

STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges ...
@Health · 2 mins
Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of ‘Kush’, the Zombie Drug

By Rizwan Shah

Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence

By Salman Akhtar

Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign’s Communications Director

By Muhammad Jawad

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry’s ‘SECOND CHANCES’: An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
26 seconds
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
35 seconds
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
1 min
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
1 min
Keir Starmer's Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
1 min
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
1 min
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
2 mins
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
2 mins
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
2 mins
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app