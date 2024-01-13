en English
Health

The Rise of Weight Loss Injections: A Double-Edged Sword?

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
The Rise of Weight Loss Injections: A Double-Edged Sword?

Weight loss injection treatments have recently soared to prominence, backed by the endorsement of a range of high-profile figures including Sharon Osbourne, Boris Johnson, Amy Schumer, and Elon Musk. Made available by the NHS for obesity control, these injections have sparked controversy due to their potential risks. This Morning, on January 9, 2024, featured a comprehensive guide by Dr. Zoe on the operation and potential side effects of these injections. The program also highlighted a cautionary tale from Michelle Sword, a receptionist from Oxfordshire, who suffered serious consequences after purchasing fake weight loss injections online.

Understanding Weight Loss Injections

The weight loss injections in question contain Semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight management medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. Semaglutide helps curb appetite and cravings, leading to significant and lasting weight loss. It is available in five different doses, starting from 0.25mg and increasing to 2.4mg. The injection is suitable for those with a BMI above 30 or 27 with a weight-related comorbidity. It is recommended to be used alongside a controlled diet and regular exercise routine.

Risks and Controversies

However, these injections are not without risks. There have been anecdotal reports associating Semaglutide with suicidal thoughts, instigating investigations by the FDA and inquiries in Europe and the UK. In addition, recent scientific studies have shown that taking medications like Ozempic can cause gallstones and gallbladder disease, which often necessitate the surgical removal of the gallbladder. Novo Nordisk Inc, the maker of Ozempic, is currently facing lawsuits for insufficient warnings about these side effects.

The Dangers of Counterfeit Injections

Another major concern associated with weight loss injections is the rise of counterfeit versions available online. These unregulated injections pose serious health risks. Michelle Sword’s experience, as featured on This Morning, highlights the potential life-threatening consequences of purchasing these counterfeits. The program emphasized the importance of obtaining these injections through legitimate medical channels to avoid such dangers.

In conclusion, while weight loss injections offer a promising solution to obesity, it’s critical for potential users to be aware of the associated risks and controversies. Ensuring that these injections are obtained through valid medical channels can mitigate some of the risks, helping users to safely navigate their weight loss journey.

Health United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Health

