Health

The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year’s Resolution Worth Considering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year’s Resolution Worth Considering

In the heart of the United Kingdom, the spirit of community service is more alive than ever, with an impressive 14.2 million citizens volunteering annually. This act of giving is not just a passing trend; it’s an integral part of the British culture, with approximately 23% of the population volunteering at least once a month.

Volunteering: A Beacon of Positive Impact

A significant 77% of volunteers report a positive impact on their mental health and well-being, affirming the psychological benefits of altruistic activities. Moreover, a resounding 90% believe their work creates a tangible difference, further solidifying the value of volunteering in modern society.

Micro-volunteering: A Modern Twist to Traditional Volunteering

For those who prefer the comfort of their own homes, micro-volunteering emerges as an innovative alternative. This digital approach to volunteering allows individuals to contribute to causes they care about without the need for physical presence, expanding the reach of volunteer efforts.

Youth and Volunteering: A Potent Mix

Among the young generation aged 18-24, volunteering takes on a special significance. It serves as more than just a noble pursuit; it’s a stepping stone towards professional development. A significant 69% of young volunteers acknowledge the value of their volunteering experience for their CVs, highlighting the career advantages of such activities.

Organisations like Carers UK and Future First are at the forefront of this shift, offering diverse volunteering opportunities and highlighting the importance of unpaid carers. Meanwhile, institutions like the University of West London (UWL) are committed to fostering an inclusive environment that encourages diversity in volunteer programs.

The multifaceted benefits of volunteering extend beyond personal development and community service to career enhancement, making it a worthwhile pursuit for individuals across all walks of life. As we step into the New Year, volunteering stands as a strong contender for resolutions that make a difference.

Health Society United Kingdom
