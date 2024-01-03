en English
Health

The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
The Rise of the Sober Curious: A New Year, A Healthier Lifestyle

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve 2022, Sarah Rose Bright, a 50-year-old intimacy and sex coach from Somerset, bid goodbye not only to the year but also her regular alcohol consumption. Approaching her 40th birthday, Bright had chosen to embark on a journey of becoming sober curious. A decision born out of a desire to escape the cycle of drinking as a response to unhappiness and to embrace healthier stress-relief habits such as yoga, t’ai chi, and nature walks. Her commitment to Dry January, a month-long abstinence from alcohol led to improved physical and mental health and a renewed focus on health and meaningful relationships.

The Sober Curious Movement

Bright’s story is not an isolated incident. The increasing trend of reducing or stopping alcohol consumption, particularly in January, for health benefits is mirrored in the record number of participants in Alcohol Change’s Dry January campaign in 2023. Celebrities like Kate Moss, Lily Allen, and Bella Hadid have publicly embraced the sober lifestyle, fuelling the ‘sober curious’ movement and inspiring others to follow suit.

Health Benefits of Abstaining from Alcohol

Experts highlight the significant health benefits of abstaining from alcohol. Dr. Gautam Mehta, a senior lecturer at the UCL Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, co-authored a paper confirming these benefits. These include reduced blood pressure and cholesterol, lowered diabetes risk, liver regeneration, better sleep quality, improved mood, and lower cancer risk. Participants of Dry January have reported less inflammation, better sleep, reduced anxiety, and improved mood and energy levels after giving up alcohol for a month.

Potential Risks and Precautions

While the benefits are numerous, experts also caution about the potential risks of alcohol withdrawal for clinically dependent individuals. Dr. Rachel Turner, a GP with a specialty in addictions, emphasizes the need for professional guidance during abstinence. Alcohol Change UK CEO Dr. Richard Piper offers tips for successfully tackling Dry January, including clarity on reasons for abstaining, planning for challenging situations, treating oneself without alcohol, using the Dry January app ‘Try Dry,’ and learning from any slip-ups. As the sober curious lifestyle continues to gain traction, more and more individuals are reaping the benefits of a lifestyle free from the chains of alcohol.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

