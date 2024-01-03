en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health

Oats have emerged as a nutritional powerhouse, soaring in popularity due to their extensive health benefits, from promoting heart health to aiding in weight management. The food’s rich nutritional profile and versatility have made it a favorite among health enthusiasts and a staple for those seeking a wholesome diet.

The Nutritional Value of Oats

As highlighted by Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, a general physician and the founder-director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, oats are a treasure trove of nutrients. A 100-gram serving of raw oats packs 389 kcal, over 66 grams of carbohydrates, 10.6 grams of dietary fiber, a minimal amount of sugars, approximately 17 grams of protein, and nearly 7 grams of fat. Moreover, these nutritious grains are rich in B-vitamins, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, manganese, and selenium.

Health Benefits of Oats

The health benefits of oats are manifold. They promote heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar, making them an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes. Oats also support digestive health and facilitate weight management due to their high fiber content. They contain antioxidants like avenanthramides, known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-itching properties.

Oats: A Versatile Superfood

Oats are a suitable breakfast option for diabetics, given their low glycemic index. They are also beneficial for pregnant women due to their nutrient-dense profile. However, those with gluten sensitivity should choose gluten-free varieties. While oats are indisputably nutritious, portion control is crucial to prevent overconsumption and excess calorie intake.

Dr. Bajaj dispels some common myths about oats. While they can contribute to a healthy diet for weight management, they are not a standalone weight loss solution. Similarly, while they support digestive health, they are not a panacea for digestive problems.

0
Health Local News
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
18 seconds ago
Tragic Series of Events leads to Infant's Death in Woodlawn: Unanswered Questions Remain
In an unforeseen chain of catastrophic events in Woodlawn, Joberta Williams’ 6-month-old daughter, Josette, tragically lost her life after a series of unfortunate circumstances that began with breathing difficulties and culminated in a fatal car accident. The sequence of events leading up to Josette’s demise has left many unanswered questions and a family in profound
Tragic Series of Events leads to Infant's Death in Woodlawn: Unanswered Questions Remain
Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Sees Modest Rise in Share Price
3 mins ago
Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Sees Modest Rise in Share Price
Groundbreaking Study Unmasks Proteins Linked to Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
4 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Unmasks Proteins Linked to Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
Fingerprint Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Screening
40 seconds ago
Fingerprint Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Screening
Poxel SA's NASH Drug Candidate PXL065 Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 Trial
2 mins ago
Poxel SA's NASH Drug Candidate PXL065 Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 Trial
Ornithologist Iolo Williams Returns to 'Winterwatch' Following Heart Attack Recovery
2 mins ago
Ornithologist Iolo Williams Returns to 'Winterwatch' Following Heart Attack Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
13 seconds
Late Governor Akeredolu Remembered at Prayer Session
Tragic Series of Events leads to Infant's Death in Woodlawn: Unanswered Questions Remain
18 seconds
Tragic Series of Events leads to Infant's Death in Woodlawn: Unanswered Questions Remain
Massachusetts Ballot Questions on Education and Legislative Oversight Advance
28 seconds
Massachusetts Ballot Questions on Education and Legislative Oversight Advance
Fingerprint Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Screening
40 seconds
Fingerprint Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Breast Cancer Screening
Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris: Players Call for Changes Amid Dissatisfaction
2 mins
Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris: Players Call for Changes Amid Dissatisfaction
Violent Anti-Varadkar Graffiti Found in Dublin Condemned by Local Councillor
2 mins
Violent Anti-Varadkar Graffiti Found in Dublin Condemned by Local Councillor
Poxel SA's NASH Drug Candidate PXL065 Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 Trial
2 mins
Poxel SA's NASH Drug Candidate PXL065 Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 Trial
Town Board Meeting Highlights: Attorney's Reappointment, Comprehensive Plan, and Swearing-In
2 mins
Town Board Meeting Highlights: Attorney's Reappointment, Comprehensive Plan, and Swearing-In
Ornithologist Iolo Williams Returns to 'Winterwatch' Following Heart Attack Recovery
2 mins
Ornithologist Iolo Williams Returns to 'Winterwatch' Following Heart Attack Recovery
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
30 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app