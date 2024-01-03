en English
Health

The Rise of ‘Mindfulness’ in the West: A Close Examination

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
In the flurry of modern life, the ancient Buddhist practice of ‘Mindfulness’ has found a new home in the West. The technique, involving intense awareness of present sensations and feelings without judgment, has seen its practice among Americans triple from 2012 to 2017. Figures such as Jon Kabat-Zinn and Thich Nhat Hanh have been instrumental in its rise to popularity. However, as mindfulness continues its upward trajectory, a growing chorus of voices raises concerns about its psychological risks and lack of scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness.

Questioning Mindfulness

Among the critics of mindfulness are professionals and researchers who highlight reports of ‘spiritual narcissism.’ They also point to religious figures like Father Javier Luzon who warn of the technique’s incompatibility with Christian faith and potential for inviting demonic influence. The Catholic Church has previously addressed the integration of Eastern meditation practices into Christian faith, cautioning against the risks of syncretism—a fusion of differing systems of belief.

East Meets West: A Matter of Discernment

In 1989, a document by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, approved by John Paul II and signed by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, underscored the importance of discernment when combining Christian meditation with Eastern techniques. The document contrasted Christian prayer—a personal and community dialogue with God—with the objective of Eastern meditation, which seeks to empty the mind.

Voices of Caution

Other figures, like Irish Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan and Catholic author Dan Burke, have also cautioned against integrating mindfulness into Christian practices, advocating instead for prayer and meditation centered on Christ. Journalist Susan Brinkmann, in her book ‘A Catholic Guide to Mindfulness,’ argues that mindfulness is incompatible with Christian prayer, as it originates from Buddhist traditions and can lead practitioners away from their faith. The question of compatibility and the potential risks associated with mindfulness continue to fuel debate among religious and health professionals alike.

While the discussion around mindfulness and its place in Western society continues, it is essential to remember the importance of discernment and understanding in adopting practices from different cultural and spiritual contexts. As the practice of mindfulness continues to grow, so too should our understanding and critical examination of its implications.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

