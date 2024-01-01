en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?

The healthcare industry is witnessing a rapid transformation with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), primarily leveraged for efficient billing and processing of medical expenses. The potential of AI in enhancing patient care, reducing administrative tasks, and mitigating clinician burnout is being recognized by an increasing number of organizations. However, the adoption of this technology comes with its share of challenges and concerns.

AI: A Game Changer for Healthcare

Healthcare providers are turning to AI solutions for coding procedures and filing claims swiftly. The goal is to reduce the administrative workload while maximizing revenue from the $4 trillion spent annually on healthcare by Americans. Simultaneously, insurers and government agencies are using AI to scrutinize bills, prevent fraud, and optimize revenue.

Companies like Media Valet and Pure Facts Financial are leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency. Media Valet, a digital asset management firm, uses Microsoft’s Azure AI services to automatically generate metadata for image assets. Similarly, Pure Facts Financial has developed an AI-powered platform, Insights as a Service solution, to help wealth advisors adapt to the changing landscape of wealth management.

(Read Also: Texas Continues to Transport Asylum-Seekers to Major Cities Without Notice)

The Flip Side of AI Adoption

While the benefits of AI in healthcare are manifold, the adoption of this technology is not without its challenges. Concerns have been raised about increased billing disputes and the potential misuse of AI by insurers to deny care. Policymakers in Washington DC are exploring ways to streamline the prior authorization process and address issues related to surprise billing. They are also pondering regulatory approaches for AI in healthcare.

Major health insurers such as Humana and UnitedHealth are facing lawsuits alleging the use of AI to deny necessary care. This dynamic landscape is leading to what can be best described as an ‘arms race’ in AI development between providers and payers, with significant financial and regulatory implications.

(Read Also: Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies Over Eastern US in 2024)

AI in Healthcare: The Road Ahead

Despite the challenges, the industry is demonstrating a surge in interest in AI. The promise of happier clinicians, more patients, and increased revenue is too significant to ignore. However, there is a pressing need for tangible progress on AI investments. The industry can no longer afford to stand on the sidelines and needs to address the ethical and legal implications of AI adoption proactively.

Companies like Decisio Health are leading the way with their Clinical Intelligence platform. The platform provides actionable data to empower care teams, streamline data integration, and facilitate continuous monitoring of patient data. As the industry continues to evolve, such solutions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Read More 

0
Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review

By BNN Correspondents

Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection

By Wojciech Zylm

Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit ...
@Crime · 11 mins
Las Vegas Poker Player Unveiled as Mastermind Behind $230M Counterfeit ...
heart comment 0
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father’s Memory with Year of Sobriety

By Salman Khan

Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album ‘Reasonable Woman’

By Muhammad Jawad

Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients

By BNN Correspondents

Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
2 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
4 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
4 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
5 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
5 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
5 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
6 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
8 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
8 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
11 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
14 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
17 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
26 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
29 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
51 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app