Health

The Rise of ‘Aging in Place’ Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
As the United States braces for a significant demographic shift, businesses are stepping up to meet the burgeoning demand for ‘aging in place’ services. By 2030, the entire baby boomer generation will have crossed the age threshold of 65, with estimates already showing a staggering 58 million people aged 65 or older in 2022. This shift has sparked an increased need for services that allow seniors to live independently in their own homes.

All American Mobility’s Approach

One such business addressing this need is Fredericksburg-based All American Mobility. Specializing in installing mobility aids like grab bars, ramps, and lifts since 2006, they offer personalized assessments to provide solutions for safer home environments. Vietnam War veteran Orthea Harcum, who benefited from the custom curved stair lift and vertical platform lift installed in his home, attests to the independence and quality of life improvements this service has provided.

Right at Home: In-Home Care for Seniors

Right at Home, operating nationally and internationally with a franchise in Chester, provides in-home care through companion care, personal care, and specialized nursing services. Through assessments, they evaluate client needs to provide the necessary assistance, further reinforcing the initiative to support seniors in their homes.

Griswold Home Care: Expansion on the Horizon

Seeing the rising demand, Griswold Home Care is looking to expand its non-medical home care services in Richmond. Their intent is to further support the aging population, allowing seniors to maintain independence and quality of life in their familiar surroundings. These businesses and initiatives highlight an industry growing in response to an aging population, aiming to ensure seniors can age in place comfortably and safely.

Laguna Beach: A New Model for Elder Care

While the industry grows, some communities are pioneering their own approaches. Laguna Beach, California, where approximately 28% of residents are age 65 and over, has launched ‘Lifelong Laguna’, a program providing services from home repair and nutrition counseling to end-of-life planning at no cost. The program currently serves around 200 participants, funded by grants and local fundraising. The community support provided through this program is substantial, offering a broad range of assistance to seniors.

The Challenges in Rural Areas

Despite these advancements, challenges persist, particularly in rural areas. The aging hospital infrastructure is a growing concern, with many hospitals deferring maintenance and capital improvement projects. This trend is particularly problematic in areas like Hugo, Colorado, where small rural hospitals struggle with funding due to increased costs and lower payments from insurance plans. Lawmakers are introducing loan programs and legislation to provide more funding for these projects, aiming to keep these essential healthcare services open to local communities.

