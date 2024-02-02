The Rise and Risks of 'Surgery Holidays' in Turkey

As dawn breaks over Istanbul, an unusual sight greets visitors at the Volley Hotel, located in the city's Asian district. A peculiar blend of leisure and medical tourism unfolds amid the clatter of cutlery and the aroma of fresh coffee. A significant number of guests, wrapped in bloodstained bandages, are seen enjoying their breakfast. These are not victims of some overnight accident, but rather tourists who have travelled to Turkey to combine their vacation with cosmetic surgery, lured by the significantly lower costs compared to the UK.

Unveiling the Surgery Holiday Trend

Turkey, and particularly Istanbul, has seen a surge in what has been dubbed 'surgery holidays.' The trend, predominantly patronised by British clientele, has been facilitated by collaborations between local hotels and cosmetic clinics. One such establishment, the Volley Hotel, offers all-inclusive stays, allowing guests to recover in comfort after their procedures. This unconventional offering is most apparent during the morning meal, where men with red-tinged head dressings—a clear sign of hair transplant surgeries—are a common sight.

The Attraction and the Caution

The allure of these surgery holidays lies in the attractive pricing. Procedures in Turkey can cost half as much as in the UK, giving the nation an edge as a popular destination for medical tourism. The country's reputation as a pioneer in hair transplantation further bolsters its appeal. However, despite the advanced clinics, expert surgeons, and technological prowess, the trend is not without its risks. Several deaths have been reported, sparking a debate about the safety and quality of medical procedures in foreign countries, particularly when cost savings are the primary motivation.

Moving Forward: A Need for Scrutiny

As the popularity of surgery holidays in Turkey continues to rise, these recent fatalities underscore the need for greater awareness and scrutiny. Prospective tourists should prioritize extensive research and selection of reliable clinics to ensure successful outcomes. Factors such as the surgeon's skill level, patient experiences, and aftercare should be thoroughly considered. The narrative of Turkey's cosmetic surgery tourism thus emerges as a tapestry of cost advantages and superior medical infrastructure, interwoven with cautionary tales of risk and responsibility.