en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in mammogram analysis has sparked a debate over its necessity, effectiveness, and cost. As AI-based analysis becomes more prevalent in clinics, concerns arise concerning affordability and insurance coverage. AI tools promise enhanced detection of breast masses and a more accurate diagnosis of breast cancer. However, their routine use in clinical practice requires further validation through research.

The Promise of AI in Mammogram Analysis

Several radiology clinics, including RadNet, have incorporated AI analysis into their services. RadNet’s research with 18 radiologists indicated that AI assistance boosted detection rates. Nevertheless, specialists’ opinions are divided over whether the additional cost to patients is justifiable. While some argue that AI can provide reassurance to anxious patients, others assert that breast imagers’ expert interpretation remains the standard of care.

The Cost Implication and Insurance Coverage

Despite the potential benefits of AI, there is a cost implication for patients. The FDA has approved several AI products for mammogram analysis, but there is currently no established billing code allowing radiologists to charge health plans for AI interpretation. Consequently, patients bear the cost of AI review. Roughly 35% of RadNet’s patients opt for AI review, despite the additional financial burden.

Trials and Research on AI’s Effectiveness

Several trials are underway in the U.S. to determine AI’s efficacy in mammography. Preliminary results from a Swedish trial indicate a 20% higher cancer detection rate with AI compared to traditional methods. However, regular mammograms, despite being the recommended method for early detection of breast cancer, miss about 20% of cases, raising questions about their overall effectiveness.

Equitable Implementation of AI Analysis

The debate continues on how to implement AI analysis equitably. Some institutions offer it free of extra charge to avoid disparities among patients. The ultimate goal for many providers is to have health plans recognize and cover the value of AI-enhanced screening.

In summary, the advent of AI in mammogram analysis has sparked a debate over its necessity, effectiveness, and cost. While AI holds promise for improving breast cancer detection, more research is needed to validate its routine use in clinical practice. Meanwhile, the cost implications for patients and the lack of insurance coverage for AI interpretation remain contentious issues.

0
Health United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
In the remote province of Mae Hong Son, Thailand, an innocent act turned perilous when a child accidentally consumed cyanide from a silver cleaning solution, mistaking it for water. The incident, which took place on January 6, 2024, triggered a swift and coordinated response from Khun Yuam Hospital and Sri Sangwal Hospital that saved the
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
9 mins ago
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
10 mins ago
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
5 mins ago
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
6 mins ago
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
7 mins ago
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Latest Headlines
World News
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
2 mins
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
2 mins
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
3 mins
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
4 mins
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
4 mins
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
5 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
5 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
6 mins
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
6 mins
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app