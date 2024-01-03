The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation

Gender medicine, recognizing the significant impact of biological, hormonal, and societal differences on disease experiences and treatment responses between men and women, is poised to revolutionize the field of healthcare. Non-communicable diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, along with infectious diseases, exhibit stark disparities between genders. The emerging discipline aims to provide personalized medical care that caters to the specific needs of each gender.

Italy Leads the Way

Italy is at the forefront of this transformation, introducing and implementing gender medicine via Article 3(1) of Law No 3/2018. This formal plan acknowledges the pressing need for gender-specific medical research and practices, setting a benchmark for other countries.

A Gap at the EU Level

However, despite Italy’s strides, there is a conspicuous absence of comprehensive legislation at the European Union (EU) level. The only existing framework within the EU is a ‘soft law’ created by the European Gender Medicine Network. While it brings attention to the issue, it lacks the authority to mandate coordinated action across EU Member States.

Urgent Need for Robust Legislation

This highlights the urgent need for more robust legislation at the EU level to support gender-specific medical research and practices. Such legislation is crucial in ensuring that gender differences are adequately addressed in medical research and treatments, thereby improving the quality and effectiveness of healthcare across Europe.

The Global Perspective

Internationally, the importance of gender medicine is increasingly being acknowledged. In the United Kingdom, for example, the medical research sector is rallying to support the introduction of dedicated sex and gender policies in biomedical research. A total of 29 organizations, contributing an estimated £4.1 billion per year to UK medical research, have endorsed this initiative. This movement aims to correct biases that have predominantly focused on male subjects and to create a more inclusive and accurate body of medical research.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the maternal mortality rate for African American women was nearly triple that of Caucasian women in 2020, highlighting the urgent need for a gender-specific approach to healthcare. In response, innovative solutions like AI-driven algorithms on healthcare hardware are being developed to help reach more people and lower barriers for healthcare workers.

Gender medicine is not just about the biological differences between men and women. It also encompasses the unique health needs of the transgender community. Healthcare professionals in countries like Thailand, the United States, Germany, Argentina, Canada, and Belgium are demonstrating expertise in gender-affirming care, providing crucial support to transgender individuals.

Conclusion

It is clear that gender medicine has the potential to transform healthcare on a global scale. To realize this potential, there is a pressing need for robust legislation and comprehensive policies that support gender-specific medical research and practices. As the world moves towards a more inclusive and personalized approach to healthcare, gender medicine will undoubtedly play an increasingly important role.