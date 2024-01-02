en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties

Psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in certain species of mushrooms, has become the point of convergence for wellness discussions and scientific research in recent years. This compound, with its deep-rooted history in Mexico and tied to Indigenous traditions, has been used for centuries for its perceived health benefits. The modern surge in interest is fueled by research into its potential healing properties, particularly in the field of mental health.

A Deeper Look into Psilocybin’s Impact

Studies have been diving into how psilocybin affects the brain, with prestigious research centers across the globe delving into its impact on neurological pathways and psychological states. The concept of microdosing psilocybin has also gained popularity, with proponents claiming benefits for conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mood disorders.

The work of prominent psychedelics researcher Amanda Feilding has been a significant force in this field, reflecting on the Mexican origins of the modern psychedelic renaissance. Despite its historical and cultural significance, psilocybin remains illegal for consumption in Mexico, mirroring its legal status in many parts of the world.

A Shift in Perspective?

However, the growing body of scientific evidence supporting its medicinal properties has sparked a debate about its legal status. This discussion is fueled by the increased interest in the therapeutic potential of psilocybin, with many personal experiences underscoring its transformative effects. This has led to the formation of task forces and investigatory panels in various states to study the science of psychedelics, including psilocybin.

Psilocybin’s Promise in Addiction Treatment

A recent clinical trial at King’s College in London involved 89 volunteers and highlighted the potential of psilocybin as a breakthrough treatment for depression. The study revealed no serious adverse effects on cognition or emotional functions and showed promising results in alleviating treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and PTSD. In the realm of addiction treatment, psilocybin is demonstrating its potential. Its interaction with serotonin receptors in the brain leads to altered perceptions, emotions, and a sense of connection. This treatment aims to target the root causes of addiction and facilitate long-lasting recovery.

While the field of psychedelic research continues to expand, psilocybin is showing promise as a potential treatment for addiction, breaking the cycle and addressing underlying emotional issues contributing to addiction.

0
Health Mexico Science & Technology
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin

By Saboor Bayat

Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service

By BNN Correspondents

Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity a ...
@Health · 2 mins
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity a ...
heart comment 0
Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem

By Rafia Tasleem

Panaji Health Minister Announces Major Healthcare Upgrades in Cacora Curchorem
Target’s ‘New Year, New You’ Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions

By Justice Nwafor

Target's 'New Year, New You' Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions
Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Guyana Calls for More Cuban Nurses Amid Healthcare Crisis
FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content

By Mahnoor Jehangir

FDA Issues Warning Against Energy Booster ForeverMen for Hidden Sildenafil Content
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
36 seconds
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
58 seconds
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
1 min
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
1 min
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
2 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
2 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
2 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
2 mins
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
2 mins
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
27 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app