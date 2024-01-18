The Refillery Co.: Pioneering Waste Reduction and Healthier Living in Wilmington

In Wilmington, North Carolina, a beacon of sustainability and wellness has sprung up in the form of a new business, The Refillery Co. The venture, launched by Jasmyn Blanchard, is an innovative response to the growing concern over plastic waste and the quest for healthier consumer products. The Refillery Co. offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional shopping, allowing customers to refill their containers with a selection of plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free household items, ranging from shampoos to all-purpose cleaners.

Birth of an Idea

The inspiration behind The Refillery Co. found its roots in a personal struggle. Blanchard's youngest daughter suffered skin reactions due to traditional creams and lotions. This led her to question the ingredients in these everyday items and sparked her mission to provide healthier alternatives. Her aim was not just to address her daughter's condition, but to cater to a wider audience seeking safer product options.

The Refillery Co.'s products are crafted with clean fragrances, primarily essential oils, and are devoid of harmful substances often found in typical store products. These substances can act as hormone disruptors, posing a health risk. By offering a selection of products free from such chemicals, The Refillery Co. is setting a new standard for household items.

Refilling: A Trend Towards Sustainable Living

While the concept of refilling might initially seem costly, Blanchard notes a growing trend among families adopting this method as part of a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. The Refillery Co. is not just a store; it is a community-focused endeavor championing both environmental conservation and health-conscious living.