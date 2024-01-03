en English
Health

The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
The Reality of Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey

The rise and fall of the chest, the heart pounding against the ribcage, the feeling of impending doom: these are the physical manifestations of a panic attack. It’s an experience that mimics the symptoms of a heart attack, and it’s more common than one might think. According to Bupa, 1 in 3 people will experience at least one panic attack in their lifetime. The subject of our story, who wishes to remain anonymous, has had more than one such episode.

From Misdiagnosis to Understanding

Initially, the panic attacks were brushed off as exam stress by their GP. However, as the episodes continued to recur, the patient was eventually diagnosed with panic disorder. Dr. Sophie Mort, a clinical psychologist, and Jill Hanney, a psychotherapist, explain that panic attacks have a physiological basis linked to the amygdala’s hyperactivity, a part of the brain responsible for processing fear and anxiety. The intensity of these attacks can have a life-altering impact, potentially leading to conditions like agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder where individuals fear places or situations that might cause them to panic.

Managing Panic Attacks: A Personal Journey

Our subject shared their journey of managing panic attacks, a road that included cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), medication, and learning to identify and cope with anxiety without spiraling. They emphasized the importance of breathing exercises, recognizing personal stress signs, and confronting rather than avoiding negative feelings. Box breathing, in particular, a simple technique that involves inhaling, holding, exhaling, and holding breaths for four counts each, was mentioned as a powerful tool for managing anxiety.

Overcoming Panic Attacks: A Ray of Hope

After eight long years, our subject has been panic attack-free. They attribute this victory to lifestyle changes, therapy, and resilience-building practices. It’s important to note that they are among the 2.7 percent of US adults who developed a panic disorder in the past year and have managed to make significant lifestyle changes to combat it. Strategies like CBT, exposure therapy, individual and family therapy, group therapy, and stress management have proven effective in managing panic attacks.

For those who are suffering, know that help is available. Perfect Balance Psychiatry offers comprehensive evaluation and personalized treatment plans, including individualized medication plans and specialized treatment for nocturnal panic attacks. The clinic emphasizes a holistic approach to empower patients with the tools needed for recovery.

Health Mental Health Crisis
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

