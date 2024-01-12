en English
Health

The Queen’s Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
The Queen’s Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre

The Kings Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea, recently witnessed an emotional reunion as its former marketing manager, Sandra Smith, returned for a VIP visit. Known as ‘the queen of The Kings’, Smith retired in 2016, aged 72, and was honored with the title of ambassador for The Kings, a recognition bestowed upon no one else before her.

A Heartfelt Wish Comes True

Smith, who is now a resident at Denmead Grange care home and living with dementia, expressed a heartfelt desire to revisit her old workplace. Her dream was discovered by the care home staff through an old newspaper article and conversations with Smith’s family. The staff, showcasing their commitment to fulfilling the dreams of their residents, coordinated with The Kings Theatre to arrange a visit.

Return to The Kings

Walking through the same corridors she once managed, Smith was warmly welcomed back to The Kings. The VIP tour included a visit to her former office, a moment that moved her nearly to tears. The joy of revisiting her old haunts and the memories they held was evident in her reaction. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating it was a dream come true.

Impacting Lives, One Memory at a Time

Jack Edwards, associate producer and artistic director at The Kings, praised Smith’s past contributions to the theatre and was delighted to see her return. The visit was an emotional experience for both Smith and the Denmead Grange team. It showcased the positive impact that fulfilling such dreams can have on the well-being of individuals living with dementia. The Denmead Grange team found it very moving to see how elated Smith was during the visit, affirming their commitment to making residents’ dreams a reality.

Health Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

