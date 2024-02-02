The Psychological Risks of Habitual LSD Use: A Tale of a Tragic Crime

In a recent interview with TMZ, Dr. Drew, a seasoned medical professional experienced in treating patients with hallucinogen-related issues, shed light on the profound psychological effects of long-term LSD use. This discussion comes into sharp focus following the horrid crime committed by Justin Mohn, who is accused of beheading his own father. Dr. Drew strongly asserts the potential of LSD to trigger drastic personality changes, mood disturbances, and chronic psychosis, especially in habitual users around the age of 32, like Mohn himself.

Dr. Drew's Warning Against LSD Use

According to Dr. Drew, the consistent use of LSD can potentially catalyze severe psychological disorders, even exacerbating conditions like schizophrenia. He insists that if Mohn was indeed a long-term LSD user, it wouldn't be surprising that such a violent act occurred. His strong advice to the public is to avoid LSD due to the high risks it poses.

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Stance on LSD

On the other hand, Dr. Mehmet Oz, while cautioning against reckless LSD use, seems open to the idea of its controlled use. However, the severity of Mohn's case paints a stark picture of what the worst outcome could be.

Details of the Mohn Case

Justin Mohn, 32, is currently held without bond, awaiting a hearing scheduled for February 8. He was arrested for the murder of his father, Michael, in the home they shared in Middletown Township. Mohn's former classmates at Penn State University revealed that his LSD use was well-known and extensive, and many believe that it led to his mental decline. They recall Mohn exhibiting paranoid behavior and making threatening social media posts as early as 2015, around the same time his LSD use reportedly escalated.