en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment

Meet Patti Schulte, a patient battling rheumatoid arthritis, whose harrowing journey through the maze of medications reflects the larger narrative of autoimmune patients nationwide. Despite her physician, Dr. Erinn Maury’s preference for the drug Orencia, Schulte was coerced into using Remicade by her insurer, leading to an allergic reaction and subsequent dependence on prednisone, which caused her vertebrae to crack.

Medication Roulette in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

The story of Schulte is emblematic of many rheumatoid arthritis patients, often caught in a trial-and-error approach to treatment. The first line of therapy usually involves TNF inhibitors like Humira, which, while effective for some, may not yield the desired results for all. This lack of predictive tools for drug efficacy is a major challenge for rheumatologists, complicating their treatment strategies and leading to an increased influence of insurers and pharmacy benefit managers in treatment plans.

PrismRA: A Glimmer of Hope

Amidst this backdrop, a blood test called PrismRA emerges as a potential game-changer. It promises to predict the ineffectiveness of TNF inhibitors for certain patients, thereby guiding treatment choices. The test combines clinical factors, blood tests, and gene patterns to offer personalized recommendations. However, getting insurance coverage for such a test is a hurdle faced by many.

Policy Shifts and Economic Implications

Recently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services began reimbursing for PrismRA, a move that could potentially usher in an era of more personalized medicine in autoimmune disease treatment. Beyond the medical implications, such tests also carry significant economic repercussions. By avoiding ineffective treatments, insurers could save substantial amounts of money. Patients, too, are eager for more precise diagnostics to evade the debilitating cycle of ineffective medications.

The adoption of PrismRA could face resistance from drug companies like AbbVie, which profit from existing prescribing patterns, and insurers assessing cost-effectiveness in the context of cheaper biosimilar drugs. The narrative of Patti Schulte and countless others like her serves as a reminder of the urgent need for a shift from the current, often harmful, trial-and-error approach to a more personalized, patient-centered model of care.

0
Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?

By Rizwan Shah

SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books

By Dil Bar Irshad

Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference

By BNN Correspondents

Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment ...
@Health · 2 mins
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment ...
heart comment 0
Deciphering COVID-19’s Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis
Insurance Influence on Arthritis Medication: A Call for Precision Medicine

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Insurance Influence on Arthritis Medication: A Call for Precision Medicine
Navigating the Complexities of Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Precision Medicine and Economic Interests

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Complexities of Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Precision Medicine and Economic Interests
Palestinian Health Crisis Intensifies: Cancer Patient Deaths and Hospital Closure Highlight Urgent Need for Intervention

By Hadeel Hashem

Palestinian Health Crisis Intensifies: Cancer Patient Deaths and Hospital Closure Highlight Urgent Need for Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
32 seconds
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
49 seconds
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
1 min
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
2 mins
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
2 mins
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
2 mins
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
2 mins
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
2 mins
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
2 mins
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
52 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
57 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
59 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app