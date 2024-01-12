en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines

For many, the pursuit of health and wellness is a daily routine, but for entrepreneur Paul Hanney, it’s an exhaustive, meticulously planned, and costly regimen. His day begins at 4:30 am with an ice bath at a bone-chilling 3 degrees, followed by a session with his personal trainer. Meals are designed by a nutritionist, and supplements are chosen based on bi-annual blood work. The day concludes with a meditative session in his infrared sauna. This wellness routine costs Hanney a staggering $50,000 annually, all in a bid to reduce his biological age and boost productivity.

The Booming Wellness Industry

The wellness industry, of which Hanney is a part, is burgeoning at a rapid pace, projected to reach a worth of $7 trillion by 2025. Wellness trends like ice baths and saunas have gained popularity, particularly among the affluent. However, health experts caution against blind faith in such practices, advocating instead for a focus on basic, tried-and-tested health methods.

The Science Behind the Trend

Dr. Luigi Fontana and Dr. Philip Mathen, well-respected voices in the wellness sphere, emphasize the lack of scientific evidence supporting many of these expensive wellness practices. Ice baths, for instance, are commonly used by athletes to reduce inflammation and pain after rigorous training. Proponents of cryotherapy – the use of cold temperatures for health benefits – claim it aids in weight loss, slows skin aging, and improves general health. Yet, the experts advise proceeding with caution, as potential health risks may outweigh the proposed benefits.

Affordable Alternatives

For those seeking similar wellness outcomes without footing a hefty bill, affordable alternatives exist. DIY ice baths and cooling blankets offer potential benefits akin to those of their more expensive counterparts. As the wellness industry continues its upward trajectory, consumers are encouraged to make informed decisions, balancing the allure of trendy therapies with the wisdom of evidence-based health practices.

0
Business Health
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, is marking a decade at the helm of the organization with ambitious growth plans. Tiley aims to draw a record crowd of one million spectators to this year’s Australian Open tennis tournament and is targeting a revenue milestone of one billion dollars within the next five years. Overcoming
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Robert Rivani's Black Lion Investment Group Makes Profitable Sale and Continues Miami Investments
14 mins ago
Robert Rivani's Black Lion Investment Group Makes Profitable Sale and Continues Miami Investments
Longpoint Partners Acquires Six Warehouses in Miami-Dade County for $30M
14 mins ago
Longpoint Partners Acquires Six Warehouses in Miami-Dade County for $30M
Monmouthshire Council Overspends on Car Park, Raises Fiscal Concerns
9 mins ago
Monmouthshire Council Overspends on Car Park, Raises Fiscal Concerns
Safaricom Addresses M-Pesa Outage, Assures Customers of Data Safety Amid Rumors
13 mins ago
Safaricom Addresses M-Pesa Outage, Assures Customers of Data Safety Amid Rumors
Boxer & Clover: Matt Hinckley's Innovative Barbecue Popup at East End Market
13 mins ago
Boxer & Clover: Matt Hinckley's Innovative Barbecue Popup at East End Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
2 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
2 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
4 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
4 mins
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
4 mins
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
6 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
6 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
7 mins
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app