Fitness

The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:22 am EST
As the festive season unfolds, health and wellness become a balancing act between holiday feasts and fitness. Amid the cheer and merriment, an unusual yet effective tip to sustain wellness is to develop the habit of fidgeting—a concept leading to a state known as non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT).

Understanding the Power of NEAT

NEAT is the energy expended for activities not classified as deliberate exercise, such as maintaining posture or other minor physical tasks. The crucial role of NEAT was first detailed in a 1999 Science journal article by Levine, Eberhardt, and Jensen, which concluded that NEAT significantly contributes to fat loss. This scientifically backed concept has been echoed by elite powerlifter Layne Norton and scientist Andrew Huberman, emphasizing the power of small movements.

Boosting Wellness with Practical NEAT Tips

Practical strategies to increase NEAT include pacing around while on phone calls, parking farther away from store entrances, and choosing stairs over escalators. The ‘soleus pushup’ or heel raise is another understated activity that can enhance blood sugar regulation and metabolism. This is particularly beneficial for older individuals whose metabolism may be slowing down. Personal trainer Sifiso Khumalo recommends a holistic approach to wellness—staying hydrated, moving daily, engaging the mind with reading, getting adequate rest, and limiting sugar intake.

Maintaining Health Beyond the Festive Season

Yoga instructor Mark Dent advocates self-love, moderation, and simple exercises like jumping jacks to maintain health beyond the festive season. This is in line with the American Medical Association recommendations for small, positive health choices leading to long-lasting effects. Besides, participating in initiatives like Dry January, a month of sobriety functioning as a new year reset, can also serve as a health boost. It offers numerous benefits, including improved sleep, weight loss, better hydration, improved liver function, and a positive impact on mental health. However, the potential dangers of abrupt cessation of drinking after chronic heavy alcohol use are to be considered.

As we step into 2024, these small yet consistent movements combined with a balanced lifestyle and positive health choices can contribute to long-term wellness. Remember, the key is not just about making resolutions but about maintaining a consistent approach to health and wellness throughout the year.

Fitness Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

