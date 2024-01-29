The Power of Cardiovascular Rehabilitation: Battling Heart Disease in the Philippines

Cardiovascular diseases stand as a grim reaper globally, accounting for a significant number of deaths. The World Health Organization and the Philippine Statistics Authority highlight ischemic heart disease and stroke as leading causes of mortality not only worldwide, but also in the Philippines. Yet, against this daunting backdrop, cardiovascular rehabilitation emerges as a beacon of light, promising improved health and survival for those grappling with heart-related conditions.

A Lifesaving Regimen

Studies from Brandeis University and pertaining to heart attack survivors underscore the lifesaving benefits of cardiovascular rehabilitation. This comprehensive program is designed to slash the risk of subsequent heart attacks by 50 percent and improve survival rates. The secret lies in its multi-disciplinary approach, which integrates exercise, education, and counseling to meet the unique needs of patients recovering from heart attacks, surgeries, or procedures such as coronary interventions and pacemaker insertions.

Philippine's Pioneer: The PCARE Unit

In the heart of Manila, the Preventive Cardiovascular Rehabilitation (PCARE) Unit at Manila Doctors Hospital is serving as a pivotal force in the fight against heart disease. The unit's vision is centered on collaborative care and prevention, providing holistic services to those at risk of heart disease. The PCARE Unit, under the leadership of Dr. Michelle Marie Pipo, plays a crucial role in fostering a supportive community and advocating heart-healthy lifestyles.

The Roadblock: Lack of Awareness

Despite the irrefutable benefits of cardiac rehab, a disconcertingly small percentage of Filipino patients avail themselves of this service. The low uptake underscores a pressing need for heightened public awareness about the power of cardiovascular rehabilitation in steering patients away from the precipice of repeated heart attacks and towards a path of recovery and health. The narrative of the PCARE Unit and its commitment to creating a heart-healthy environment is a story that needs to be told and heard more widely in the Philippines.