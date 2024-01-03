en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Philippines’ Progress Towards Universal Health Care: A Focus on Patient-Centered Care

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
The Philippines’ Progress Towards Universal Health Care: A Focus on Patient-Centered Care

As the world enters a new phase of health care, the Philippines is not lagging behind. The Southeast Asian archipelago is making strides towards providing Universal Health Care (UHC) to its citizens, with a distinctive emphasis on patient-centered care. This approach empowers individuals to make informed choices about their health-care providers, a significant shift from the traditional paternalistic model of health care.

The Power of Patient Choice

Historically, the factors influencing patient choice in the Philippines have been accessibility, quality, and cost. However, the enactment of the UHC Act has added another dimension to this equation – autonomy. This law, which supports the notion of patient-centered care, has granted patients some level of control in choosing their health-care providers. The ripple effects of this change are far-reaching, affecting the dynamics of the health-care system and transforming the patient-care provider relationship.

Challenges in Universal Health Care Implementation

Despite the significant progress, the implementation of UHC is not without its obstacles. Financial limitations, discrepancies in health-care infrastructure, and regional variations in the execution of the UHC Act pose significant challenges. These hurdles underscore the urgent need for comprehensive health policies that consider the diverse needs of different patient groups across the country.

The Balancing Act: Standardization versus Customization

Moreover, the shift towards UHC demands a delicate balance between the standardization and customization of health services. It’s a challenge to accommodate both collective standards and individual patient preferences without compromising either. The ultimate goal is to empower patients with the ability to make well-informed health-care decisions. This not only ensures a broad spectrum of options but also improves the overall quality of health care in the Philippines.

In conclusion, the journey towards UHC in the Philippines is a testament to the country’s commitment to its citizens’ health. While challenges persist, the shift towards patient-centered care marks a significant step in ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality health care, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has set a new milestone in public health infrastructure by transferring 41 kanals of land to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for creating the North Zone Unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV). The land, located in the village Jagti of the Nagrota area, was initially
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
6 mins ago
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
8 mins ago
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
3 mins ago
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
3 mins ago
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
4 mins ago
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Latest Headlines
World News
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
31 seconds
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
32 seconds
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
52 seconds
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
1 min
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
1 min
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
2 mins
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
2 mins
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
3 mins
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
47 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app