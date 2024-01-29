The Paradox of Success: Dubai Professionals and the Feeling of Being 'Lost'

Feeling 'lost' is a complex emotional state that can result in a sense of emptiness, a lack of direction, and even an identity crisis. Despite leading seemingly successful lives, a number of professionals in Dubai have shared experiences of feeling lost, underscoring the deeply personal and subjective nature of these feelings. Sharanya Dutta, one of many voices in this chorus, has everything but still feels unfulfilled, prompting her to question if there's something more she could have done.

Running on the Hamster Wheel

For others, being lost is about feeling stuck in unending routines, akin to running on a hamster wheel. The repetitiveness of their lives leaves them feeling trapped, with no sense of forward progress or achievement. The days blend into each other, creating a monotonous cycle that seems impossible to break.

Expert Insights: The Roots of Feeling Lost

Experts from Dubai-based mental health clinics, including psychologists and life coaches, explain that the feeling of being lost can be triggered by various circumstances such as career setbacks, broken relationships, or the aftermath of grief. These experiences can lead to anxiety, emotional numbness, and a yearning for a different life or a return to a past self.

Finding Oneself: A Journey of Self-Reflection

Experts advocate for self-reflection and understanding what 'finding oneself' truly means. They encourage individuals to accept their current selves, learn from life experiences, and set achievable goals. It's about exploring new opportunities, even if they're outside one's comfort zone, and viewing setbacks as opportunities for growth. As per these professionals, feeling lost is not an end but a beginning, a chance to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

The feeling of being 'lost' is not a sign of weakness but a human condition, a part of our journey to self-realization. It's a call from within to pay attention, to slow down, to reassess and realign. The key is to navigate these feelings with understanding and patience, and to remember that it's okay to ask for help if needed.