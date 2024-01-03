en English
Health

The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush’s Story

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
At the ripe age of 69, Margery Quackenbush, executive director for the National Association for the Advancement of Psychoanalysis, experienced a heart attack during a board meeting. The unexpected health crisis led to the discovery of a blocked artery and the subsequent placement of a stent. Fast forward to 16 years later, Quackenbush continues to live a fulfilling life, managing her heart condition with the support of psychological and behavioral therapies. This holistic approach not only addresses her physical health condition but also the often overlooked psychological and emotional aspects of heart disease.

Cardiac Care Beyond Surgery

In the United States, the American Heart Association reports that over 600,000 stents are placed each year. While this surgical procedure can save lives, the psychological and emotional aspects of heart disease often go unaddressed in patient care. Quackenbush, however, was fortunate to find support through cardiac psychologist, Robert Allan. Biweekly, she attends a cardiac support group via Zoom, which has provided a constant lifeline in her recovery journey for the past 15 years.

Unraveling the Psychological Threads of Cardiac Care

The support group encourages healthy habits, stress management, and provides a community for heart patients to share experiences and lend each other support. This approach reflects a broader concern in cardiology that mental health factors such as anxiety, depression, stress, and loneliness can both contribute to the development of heart disease and impact recovery.

Integrating Psychology into Routine Cardiac Care

While there is growing research to support psychosocial interventions for heart health, these practices have not been widely integrated into routine cardiac care. Experts suggest that the focus on drugs and surgery, compounded with the economic challenges of cardiac rehab programs, may contribute to this oversight. However, the story of Margery Quackenbush serves as a testament to the effectiveness of a holistic approach to cardiac care.

As the field of cardiology begins to recognize the importance of mental health in prevention and recovery, we can expect to see more initiatives like the one that has helped Quackenbush live a rich and fulfilling life despite her heart condition. The future of cardiac care seems to be moving towards a more comprehensive model, one that addresses not just the physical, but also the psychological and emotional elements of heart disease.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

