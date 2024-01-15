The 'No Contact' Rule: A New Approach to Healing Post-Breakup

In the aftermath of a heart-wrenching breakup, the path to recovery can seem elusive. Experts, including renowned heartbreak and relationship coach Manj Bahra, are advocating for a 'no contact' approach after a breakup as an effective method to bolster mental wellbeing and expedite the healing process. This approach, gaining popularity on psychology-themed TikTok handles, calls for a minimum of one month of complete disengagement with an ex-partner, extending to blocking or removing them from social media platforms.
The Zeigarnik Effect and the 'No Contact' Rule
The rationale behind this approach is deeply rooted in the Zeigarnik Effect, a psychological theory suggesting that the human brain is wired to focus more on unfinished tasks. If communication with an ex-partner continues, it becomes difficult to move on, creating an illusion of unfinished business that obstructs achieving closure. Furthermore, continual engagement can engender misinterpretations and false hopes due to cognitive biases.
Resetting Dopamine Levels
The 'no contact' rule also has a significant connection with the resetting of dopamine levels in the brain. These levels can be disrupted by the addictive nature of social media and other sources of instant gratification. Research by Stanford professors Robert Sapolsky and Anne Lembke supports the idea that anticipation of a reward, such as contact with an ex, can trigger pleasurable chemical responses akin to those experienced during drug use or gambling. Severing contact helps mitigate this anticipation and the addictive cycle it births, leading to a rebalancing of the brain's neurotransmitters, thus aiding in recovery from the 'high' of an unhealthy relationship.
A Challenging but Rewarding Path
While the no contact period can be challenging initially, particularly in the first two weeks, it is expected to become more manageable with time. Importantly, this approach does not necessarily imply that the ex-partner must be permanently excised from one's life. Instead, it merely suggests a hiatus until proper healing has occurred. As the web page underscores, healing is an internal process that requires self-investment and facing the difficult aspects of the journey, rather than seeking quick fixes.