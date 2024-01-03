en English
Health

The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah

In a sweeping wave of disenrollment, over 13.3 million people across the United States lost their Medicaid coverage in 2023. This significant drop, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, was largely due to procedural obstacles, with around 70 percent of these disenrollments resulting from incomplete or missing paperwork.

Insights from Utah’s Medicaid Disenrollment

A concentrated look into the state of Utah, where 150,000 of approximately 500,000 Medicaid beneficiaries were dropped, reveals a complex mix of issues that led to such a drastic decline. A survey conducted for state officials provided key insights into the circumstances surrounding the disenrollment process. The findings show that a staggering 57 percent of those who left the program did not attempt to renew their coverage. Furthermore, the survey found that many disenrolled individuals encountered difficulty in getting their questions answered by the state Medicaid agency, indicating a significant communication issue.

Insurance Alternatives & the Uninsured

While a considerable 39 percent of those disenrolled managed to secure insurance through their employers, and 15 percent through Affordable Care Act marketplaces, an alarming 30 percent became uninsured. This portion of the population now faces obstacles in the Medicaid reapplication process, including not receiving renewal documents, wrestling with complicated paperwork, and lacking necessary documentation for eligibility proof.

Addressing the Issues

In response to these glaring issues, Utah is taking steps to improve its consumer engagement approach. Based on the survey feedback, the state is now verifying income and residency through databases and providing enrollment assistance at various locations. Despite the fact that Utah’s strong economy and low unemployment rate may have contributed to the high number of people terminated from Medicaid, the state recognizes the need for improvement. About 35 percent of those disenrolled have since returned to the program, marking a small victory for the healthcare system amidst a challenging landscape.

Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

