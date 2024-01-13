The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined

Nestled in the heart of Norwich, the Little Heat Retreat is redefining luxury and comfort in a way that is both private and professional. Hosted by the versatile and seasoned entrepreneur, Amy, this unique haven offers guests an intimate experience in a cozy studio, set in an enchanting garden oasis.

The Cozy Oasis

The studio, a beacon of warmth and relaxation, is well-equipped with all the amenities one could wish for. From a well-maintained bathroom and shower to a stylish kitchen stocked with a variety of alcohol-free beverages, the retreat combines comfort and luxury seamlessly. The main attraction, of course, is the converted potting shed, now transformed into a top-notch sauna reminiscent of a high-end spa.

A Sauna Experience Like No Other

The converted potting shed sauna is a private sanctuary for guests, exuding an ambiance of tranquility. Guests can choose from a variety of sauna aromas, further enhancing the sensory experience. In addition to the sauna, the retreat also features an outdoor cold shower, adding to the authentic sauna experience.

More Than Just a Sauna

Amy, renowned for her previous ventures in Norwich, including the successful establishment of The Gin Palace, ensures that the environment is pristine and inviting. The retreat allows exclusive use of the facilities, promoting not just a comfortable and relaxing experience, but also a personalized one. Packages start at a competitive price of £70 for up to six people for an hour. A range of additional services, such as massage and firepit options, are also on offer. To commemorate the opening, a generous discount of 20% is available by using the code ‘relax20’ on their website.