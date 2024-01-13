en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
The Little Heat Retreat: A Private Sauna Experience Redefined

Nestled in the heart of Norwich, the Little Heat Retreat is redefining luxury and comfort in a way that is both private and professional. Hosted by the versatile and seasoned entrepreneur, Amy, this unique haven offers guests an intimate experience in a cozy studio, set in an enchanting garden oasis.

The Cozy Oasis

The studio, a beacon of warmth and relaxation, is well-equipped with all the amenities one could wish for. From a well-maintained bathroom and shower to a stylish kitchen stocked with a variety of alcohol-free beverages, the retreat combines comfort and luxury seamlessly. The main attraction, of course, is the converted potting shed, now transformed into a top-notch sauna reminiscent of a high-end spa.

A Sauna Experience Like No Other

The converted potting shed sauna is a private sanctuary for guests, exuding an ambiance of tranquility. Guests can choose from a variety of sauna aromas, further enhancing the sensory experience. In addition to the sauna, the retreat also features an outdoor cold shower, adding to the authentic sauna experience.

More Than Just a Sauna

Amy, renowned for her previous ventures in Norwich, including the successful establishment of The Gin Palace, ensures that the environment is pristine and inviting. The retreat allows exclusive use of the facilities, promoting not just a comfortable and relaxing experience, but also a personalized one. Packages start at a competitive price of £70 for up to six people for an hour. A range of additional services, such as massage and firepit options, are also on offer. To commemorate the opening, a generous discount of 20% is available by using the code ‘relax20’ on their website.

0
Health Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 mins ago
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Sanitation standards are paramount in the food service industry, dictating the overall health and safety of the clientele. In Statesville and Mooresville, a comprehensive list of sanitation grades for a variety of eateries has been published, offering residents and visitors a glimpse into the cleanliness and safety measures upheld by their favorite establishments. Grading the
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
10 mins ago
Study Explores Impact of Health Involvement on Patient Preferences on Online Health Platforms
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
10 mins ago
Catholic Organizations Championing Spiritual Healing and Holistic Wellness
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
7 mins ago
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
8 mins ago
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
10 mins ago
Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Carlisle United's Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory
6 seconds
Carlisle United's Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 seconds
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
18 seconds
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
20 seconds
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
22 seconds
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
30 seconds
Jai Ram Thakur Celebrates Lohri Amid Anticipation for Ram Temple Opening
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
34 seconds
Nike's V2K Run: A Retro-Futuristic Leap in the Y2K Runner Market
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
34 seconds
Oxford United Triumphs Over Carlisle United: A 3-1 Victory
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
42 seconds
Rrahmani's Late Goal Secures Victory for Napoli Against Salernitana
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 seconds
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
4 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app