en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Lifespan of New Year’s Resolutions: Only 1% See the Year’s End

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
The Lifespan of New Year’s Resolutions: Only 1% See the Year’s End

According to a recent survey by Forbes, it was revealed that only a meager 1% of New Year’s resolutions see the light of the year’s end. The tradition of resolution-making, a practice that has been embraced for over 4,000 years, is still fervently followed, with 62% of respondents expressing the compulsion to set goals at the start of a new year.

Unraveling the Psychology Behind New Year’s Resolutions

Danny Weathers, a marketing professor at Clemson University, sheds light on the psyche behind the success or failure of resolutions. He emphasizes the importance of habit formation that eventually transforms into streaks. The commencement of a new year, particularly for runners, triggers a motivational tidal wave that propels the maintenance of streaks. Weathers elucidates that while streaks may not be a universal motivator, they offer the necessary structure for individuals who crave orderliness in their lives.

He draws an analogy between habitual behaviors and streak behaviors. Habitual behaviors, like fastening seatbelts, are performed reflexively without the necessity of tracking. On the other hand, streak behaviors like daily running are quantifiable actions that contribute to running, Duolingo, or Wordle streaks. Weathers advises that setting clear parameters for goals is pivotal in defining and perpetuating the desired behavior.

The New Year Resolution Landscape for 2024

The Forbes survey divulges that consumers gravitate towards health, finance, and learning companies to achieve their resolutions. This trend has induced a surge in interest in fitness, mental health counseling, personal finance platforms, and language learning apps. Companies are capitalizing on the New Year’s resolutions, using them as a magnet to attract new customers and drive revenue.

According to the late 2023 Forbes survey, ‘improving fitness’ has emerged as the most popular resolution for 2024, followed by enhancing finances, mental health, and diet, and weight loss. This marks a shift from the previous year’s trend where the main focus was on mental health.

The Lifespan of New Year’s Resolutions

Forbes Health’s survey findings reveal a rather bleak picture of the lifespan of New Year’s resolutions. They usually persist for a mere two to four months, with a paltry 5% of Americans continuing for six months and an even smaller 1% adhering to their goals for the entire year. Clinical psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff recommends linking goals to personal values and devising both short-term and long-term action plans for success. The survey also advises anticipating unexpected barriers and rewarding oneself for progress.

0
Health Lifestyle United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge

By Muhammad Jawad

Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy

By BNN Correspondents

Yemen Conflict Disrupts Global Trade, Chinese Study Highlights Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rescue 1122: A Beacon of Swift and Effective Emergency Services in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Intermittent Fasting: A Potent Weapon in the Fight Against Obesity ...
@China · 5 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Potent Weapon in the Fight Against Obesity ...
heart comment 0
Novel Neural Code Discovered: A Breakthrough in Understanding Memory and Perception

By Ebenezer Mensah

Novel Neural Code Discovered: A Breakthrough in Understanding Memory and Perception
Kate Forbes Raises Alarm on NHS Scotland’s Future, Calls for Urgent Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

Kate Forbes Raises Alarm on NHS Scotland's Future, Calls for Urgent Reforms
NASM Unveils New Bodybuilding Meal Prep Course

By Hadeel Hashem

NASM Unveils New Bodybuilding Meal Prep Course
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at Biotech Showcase

By Shivani Chauhan

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at Biotech Showcase
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar's Caste Survey
26 seconds
Indian Supreme Court Declines to Halt Bihar's Caste Survey
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
2 mins
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy
2 mins
Inside the Biology of Aging: A Deep Dive with Geneticist Coleen Murphy
Arsenal Women's Team Bolsters Squad with Strategic Signings: An Anticipated Powerhouse in WSL
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Team Bolsters Squad with Strategic Signings: An Anticipated Powerhouse in WSL
Debunking Hanks' Anti-Trump Image and Legal Battles Over Trump's 2024 Eligibility
4 mins
Debunking Hanks' Anti-Trump Image and Legal Battles Over Trump's 2024 Eligibility
Jake Reed's Rollercoaster Ride: The Up and Downs of His 2023 MLB Season
4 mins
Jake Reed's Rollercoaster Ride: The Up and Downs of His 2023 MLB Season
Cornell Big Red vs Baylor Bears: A Thrilling NCAA Basketball Game on the Horizon
4 mins
Cornell Big Red vs Baylor Bears: A Thrilling NCAA Basketball Game on the Horizon
Ireland's Immigration Debate: A Nation Divided
4 mins
Ireland's Immigration Debate: A Nation Divided
Mountain West Showdown: San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys
4 mins
Mountain West Showdown: San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app