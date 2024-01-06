en English
Cyprus

The Lifesaving Benefits of Annual Health Check-ups and Healthy Lifestyle Resolutions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
The Lifesaving Benefits of Annual Health Check-ups and Healthy Lifestyle Resolutions

As the new year unfolds, many find fresh resolve to embark on journeys toward healthier lives. One vital path to this destination is the annual health check. These routine screenings, often overlooked, are potent shields against the onslaught of chronic diseases. They permit early detection of health issues—a key element in maintaining optimal health. As Dina Gavarieva, a seasoned naturopath at Neomed Institute and Medical Centre in Limassol, articulates, these assessments are crucial for overall well-being.

Unveiling the Invisible Threats

Annual check-ups typically feature a variety of tests. Blood tests are conducted to monitor a range of health markers, while regular blood pressure measurements counter ‘the silent killer’. Full lipid panels and BMI assessments post-holiday season pose as critical litmus tests for weight-related concerns.

Specialized tests such as the Organic Acids Test (OAT) and Hair Mineral Analysis offer deeper insights into metabolic issues, nutrient deficiencies, and the presence of toxic metal levels. These tests are particularly advocated for individuals over the age of 40 or those who share a family history of certain diseases.

(Read Also: Cyprus Marks The Epiphany With Tradition of Blessing the Waters)

Embracing a Healthier Diet

Besides regular screenings, a healthier lifestyle often necessitates a diet makeover. The elimination of processed foods, refined sugars, dairy, artificial sweeteners, and gluten can pave the way for better health outcomes. Consuming foods rich in health benefits, such as cabbage, watercress, beets, coriander, parsley, citrus fruits, and walnuts, can have positive effects on the skin and overall health.

(Read Also: Cyprus Cheesemakers’ Association Reverses Measures after Presidential Meeting)

On the Trend of Digital Detoxes

Another emerging health trend is the digital detox. By curbing the excessive use of technology, these detoxes can enhance mental well-being. They help mitigate the negative impacts of technology overuse on sleep patterns, depression, and stress levels.

The Power of Pomelos

The article concludes with a spotlight on pomelos, a fruit native to Cyprus. This citrus wonder is abundant in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which bolster immune function and promote skin health. Thus, the humble pomelo could be a powerful addition to your health-driven resolutions.

As we venture into the new year, let’s make health a priority. Invest in annual health check-ups and embrace healthier lifestyle choices. After all, prevention is better than cure.

Cyprus Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Cyprus

