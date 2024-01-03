en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance

Medical negligence during pregnancy and childbirth can have devastating and permanent impacts on children, leading to a long and emotional journey for families. Recognizing signs of a severe injury, such as brain damage and missed milestones, can be a challenging and lonely experience for parents. Birth injury expert, Diane Rostron, underscores the emotional turmoil that parents often confront, including feelings of guilt, depression, and anger.

Legal and Emotional Support for Affected Families

Diane Rostron’s team offers both emotional support and legal assistance to families grappling with these challenges. Her team aids in navigating compensation claims to cover the child’s lifelong complex needs, including therapies, equipment, carers, and suitable accommodation. Medical errors that can culminate in birth injuries include delayed diagnosis, treatment, or escalation of emergency situations. Such errors could cause irreversible harm, such as brain damage due to oxygen deprivation. Families can seek multi-million pound birth injury claims even without a formal diagnosis. Most claims are handled on a no win, no fee basis, making legal justice more accessible to all.

Premature Birth and Accountability

Premature birth, often resulting from prenatal care errors, can lead to extensive medical care and permanent impairments for the newborn. This situation brings about financial strains and emotional distress for families. Law firm Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, P.C. provides legal support to families seeking accountability and justice due to negligent prenatal care, showcasing a strong track record of substantial verdicts in medical malpractice cases.

Understanding Erb’s Palsy and Legal Support

Erb’s palsy, a condition that affects the nerves in a newborn’s upper arm, stems from damage to the brachial plexus, often due to medical negligence during delivery. If a doctor fails to recognize signs of shoulder dystocia and does not take appropriate action, the newborn may suffer a brachial plexus injury and develop Erb’s palsy. Legal support and consultation for families grappling with Erb’s palsy cases are provided by Bostwick & Peterson, LLP.

Navigating Legal Action for Birth Injuries

When newborns sustain a birth injury, the process of seeking legal justice can be overwhelming for parents. Birth injury attorneys play a crucial role in supporting families and managing financial responsibilities. If healthcare providers fail to exercise the expected level of care, medical malpractice claims become necessary. Legal firm Poulos and Coates LLP specializes in medical malpractice claims, offering expertise to evaluate and represent plaintiffs in birth injury cases.

0
Health
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine

By Ebenezer Mensah

Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy

By Mazhar Abbas

Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach

By BNN Correspondents

Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at ...
@Business · 4 mins
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at ...
heart comment 0
CEO’s Health Transformation: Diane’s Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones

By BNN Correspondents

CEO's Health Transformation: Diane's Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals

By BNN Correspondents

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss

By Muhammad Jawad

Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Latest Headlines
World News
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
2 mins
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
2 mins
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
2 mins
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
3 mins
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
3 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
3 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
4 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
4 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
4 mins
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
6 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
16 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
57 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app