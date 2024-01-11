en English
Health

The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
A new variant of COVID-19, known as JN.1, has emerged as the dominant strain, resulting in a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations. This mutation of Omicron has led to over 10,000 deaths reported last month and is highly immune-evading. Currently, more than 60% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are attributed to this variant.

The Surge and its Impact

Despite the rise in infections, JN.1 has not caused the surge of hospitalizations seen with Omicron. However, the variant’s growth has led to a steep increase in hospitalizations, prompting concerns that emergency rooms and hospitals could become strained due to the surge in cases. The JN.1 variant is more transmissible than its parental virus, but it does not pose an increased public health risk.

Vaccine Efficacy and the New Strain

Studies show that updated COVID-19 vaccines are eliciting antibodies against JN.1, with vaccine boosters conferring approximately 60% protection against hospitalization for this and other recently identified variants. However, vaccine uptake remains deficient, especially among eligible children and adults, underscoring the need for continued vaccination efforts.

Future Implications and Concerns

As the JN.1 variant continues to spread, experts warn of potential surges in cases and hospitalizations. There are concerns about the exploitation of COVID-19 complacency and vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries. As such, the medical and scientific community must continue to take the COVID-19 situation seriously in order to effectively combat the virus.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

