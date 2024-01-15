en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist’s Perspective

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist’s Perspective

In the labyrinth of health issues, obesity, often regarded merely as an aesthetic concern, reveals a more sinister face. As explained by Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist and CEO of iThrive, it is a complex health problem with profound psychological repercussions. Pradhan’s explanation illuminates a lesser-known aspect of obesity: its direct link to mental health disorders, including depression.

The Inflammatory Connection

Obesity, defined by an excessive accumulation of adipose tissues, isn’t just about an expanded waistline. These tissues secrete inflammatory cytokines, agents that can trigger inflammation—a phenomenon tied to mental health disorders. The term ‘inflammageing‘ has been coined to describe this age-related increase in pro-inflammatory markers, driven by obesity, potentially leading to cognitive decline and other mental health issues.

Obesity’s Ripple Effect on Mental Health

Obesity’s impact is multifaceted, disrupting neurotransmitters and hormones, leading to anxiety and depression. Poor metabolic health, often a byproduct of obesity, exacerbates these conditions. Furthermore, obesity often mirrors other chronic conditions, such as hypothyroidism or gut dysbiosis, and can result in higher cortisol levels, leading to more food cravings. This can initiate a cycle of emotional eating and potential food addiction.

The Psychological Burden of Obesity

Obesity’s implications extend beyond physical health, directly influencing mental health through body image issues and low self-esteem. Society’s stigmatization of obesity intensifies these challenges. While the body positivity movement encourages acceptance of all body types, it falls short of addressing the physiological problems of obesity. Pradhan highlights the need for a holistic approach to tackle obesity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy body composition to prevent such issues.

Breaking the Vicious Cycle

Addressing the interconnectedness of obesity and mental health requires a comprehensive strategy. Pradhan advocates for strategies that not only focus on preventing obesity but also intervene in the complex relationship between obesity and mental health. The goal isn’t just a slimmer physique but a healthier, happier mind—a critical reminder that obesity isn’t a standalone issue but a facet of a more intricate health narrative.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
French MedTech firm Carmat has reported a significant surge in its annual revenue, closing the year with sales of 17 Aeson® artificial hearts and an impressive turnover of €2.8 million. This growth, primarily driven by a substantial increase in sales in the last quarter of 2023, signifies a rising acceptance and demand for Carmat’s innovative
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
10 mins ago
New York Bans Geofencing Near Healthcare Facilities
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
11 mins ago
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
1 min ago
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
6 mins ago
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
6 mins ago
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
14 seconds
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
33 seconds
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
39 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
46 seconds
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
49 seconds
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
1 min
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
1 min
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
1 min
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app