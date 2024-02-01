The Indispensable Role of Fresh Human Tissue in Oncology Research

Human tissue, particularly fresh, plays a pivotal role in oncology research. It is the backbone of immunotherapy development, tumor characterization, and exploration of molecular and cellular pathways. For primary cell functional assays, cell line development, and biomarker and gene expression assay development, fresh tissue is indispensable. However, the quality of these samples is more than essential, and this article sheds light on the procedures and considerations involved in obtaining such tissues for research purposes.

Acquisition of Fresh Human Tissue

The process of acquiring tissue from living subjects often entails surgical resection as part of the treatment. The tissue is then rapidly placed into ice-cold media to preserve its viability. Tissues for oncology and autoimmune studies are typically obtained through surgical collection. In cases where surgical resection isn't an option, tissues from deceased donors are used. Shared organ donors provide tissues with minimal ischemia time, while post-mortem donors supply tissues and organs not suitable for transplant, serving as controls or for specific research needs.

Aiding Oncology Research: The Role of Blood

For studies on circulating tumor cells, biomarkers, and metabolites, fresh whole blood is also a necessity. This can be sourced from surgeries, outpatient visits, or alongside tissue collections from donors.

Challenges in Tissue Collection

The article also raises some of the challenges researchers face in collecting tissues for oncology research. These stem from medical practices and the availability of certain tumor types. For instance, small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is rarely resected, making samples limited. Therefore, researchers must tailor their screening criteria to maximize the effectiveness of collections.

