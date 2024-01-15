en English
Africa

The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In

As scorching temperatures continue to rise, health experts are reminding the public about the vital importance of staying hydrated, especially during hot weather. Leading family physician, Dr. Chukwuma Ogunbor, underlines the critical role that adequate water intake plays in overall health and well-being.

The Crucial Role of Hydration

Dr. Ogunbor explained that sufficient water consumption helps stave off dehydration, a condition that can lead to a myriad of health issues. Dehydration can trigger unclear thinking, mood changes, overheating, constipation, and even the formation of kidney stones. Moreover, it hampers saliva production, which is necessary for digesting food and maintaining moist mucous membranes, thereby reducing the risk of tooth decay.

Heat Waves in Sub-Saharan Africa

Dr. Ibukunoluwa Adeogun, an ophthalmologist and public health specialist, pointed out that heat waves pose a significant problem in sub-Saharan Africa. This issue is further compounded by urbanization, which replaces natural cooling elements like plants and water bodies with concrete and asphalt. Adeogun urges governments to take proactive steps towards mitigating this issue through informed urban and regional planning.

Staying Hydrated: Tips and Recommendations

Dr. Adeogun also emphasized the importance of hydration, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions. An adult’s daily water requirement sits at about three liters – a quantity that should be increased during hot weather. The ophthalmologist and public health specialist also advised cutting back on caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, eating more fruits, reducing outdoor activities, and using protective gear like hats and sunshades during hot weather. Other measures to combat heat include ensuring good ventilation, taking cool showers, and giving special attention to vulnerable populations to help them maintain adequate hydration.

Africa Health
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Africa

