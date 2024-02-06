The Imperative Role of Immunosuppressants in Kidney Transplants and the Antiparasitic Properties of Nicotine

A reader, nine years into their journey of life with a transplanted kidney, recently raised a question that brings to light the complexities of post-transplant care. The query revolved around the necessity of continuing the use of immunosuppressant drugs, under the premise that their body might have accepted the transplanted kidney as its own.

Immunosuppressant Drugs: A Lifelong Companion?

Responding to the inquiry, Dr. Roach, a prominent figure in the field of health, explained that the human body will never fully accept a transplanted kidney, despite the passage of time. The reason lies in the nature of our immune system and the presence of foreign proteins and major histocompatibility antigens in the transplanted organ. These substances are perceived as alien invaders by our immune system, thereby triggering an immune response.

The role of immunosuppressant drugs here is to keep this response in check. These drugs are precisely dosed to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ while still allowing the immune system to respond to actual threats, such as infections. Dr. Roach firmly advises against stopping the medication as it would lead to swift rejection of the kidney.

Nicotine Patches: A Bird Mite Solution?

In another intriguing inquiry, Professor D.F. asked about the antiparasitic properties of nicotine. He specifically wanted to know if a nicotine patch could prevent bird mite bites.

Dr. Roach acknowledged that nicotine does indeed have antiparasitic properties. However, he noted there is no supporting data to suggest that nicotine patches can be used effectively against bird mites. Instead, he recommended pest control measures and potentially using DEET - a common ingredient in insect repellents - as a short-term solution to ward off mites.

KDIGO Guidelines for Long-term Kidney Transplant Care

The Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) panel emphasizes a meticulous approach to long-term kidney transplant care. It advocates for the early detection of allograft failure, proactive intervention, and personalized immunosuppressive care to minimize the risk of rejection and mitigate long-term adverse effects. This approach not only enhances the lifespan of the transplanted kidney but also improves the quality of life for the patient.