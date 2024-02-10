The Imperative of Dynamic Clinical Decision Support in Pharmacogenomics

In the realm of modern healthcare, pharmacogenomics (PGx) is emerging as a game-changer. Its implementation, however, hinges on Electronic Health Records (EHR) with specific functionalities. These include easily accessible, discrete results and integrated clinical decision support (CDS). The sharing of PGx laboratory results occurs through various methods, ranging from paper reports to electronic files, patient/provider-facing websites, and HL7 messaging.

The Pitfalls of Static Formats

Among these methods, static formats like electronic files pose a significant challenge. They fail to adapt interpretation or prescribing recommendations as PGx knowledge advances. This shortcoming is evident in the CPIC serotonin reuptake inhibitor guidelines of 2023, which provide recommendations for sertraline based on CYP2B6 metabolizer status - a factor absent in previous guidelines.

The Imperative of Dynamic CDS

To ensure accurate and high-quality patient care, CDS must be updated periodically and dynamically changed according to evolving evidence and treatment recommendations. A recent study published in the journal Pediatric Blood & Cancer underscores this need.

The research found that a CDS tool for identifying patients at risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE) improved the accuracy of identifying COVID-19 positive patients in need of VTE prophylaxis. However, the prescribing of pharmacologic prophylaxis remained unchanged.

The updated CDS module demonstrated improved sensitivity, accuracy, negative predictive value, and F1-score compared to the original module. The researchers emphasized the necessity of ongoing monitoring of CDS alerts, particularly those impacted by COVID-19.

Adapting to the Evolving Landscape

The landscape of healthcare is continually shifting, propelled by advancements in technology and scientific understanding. As we navigate this evolving terrain, it becomes increasingly clear that static approaches to PGx interpretation and prescribing recommendations are no longer sufficient.

Dynamic CDS, capable of adapting to new evidence and treatment recommendations, is the way forward. It promises to enhance the accuracy of patient care, ensuring that each individual receives the most effective and safe treatment possible.

In the end, it's about more than just keeping pace with change. It's about harnessing the power of innovation to transform healthcare, one patient at a time. And in this mission, dynamic CDS is proving to be an indispensable tool.