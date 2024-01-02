The Impact of ‘Phubbing’: Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored

A recent study published in BMC Psychology has explored the psychological effects of ‘phubbing,’ a phenomenon described as disregarding someone in favor of using a phone. Surveying 720 Romanian adults aged between 18 and 77, the study aimed to establish a connection between phubbing, loneliness, psychological distress, and life satisfaction.

The Link between Phubbing and Psychological Distress

While the investigation found no direct correlation between phubbing and life satisfaction, it did uncover a significant relationship between feelings of loneliness and psychological distress. Those who reported experiencing loneliness were more likely to suffer from psychological distress, thereby negatively impacting their overall sense of life satisfaction.

Phubbing: A Gateway to Social Exclusion and Lower Relationship Satisfaction

Speaking about the implications of phubbing, Ryan Sultán, MD, highlighted the potential for phubbing to foster social exclusion. He also pointed out that it could contribute to diminished communication, leading to lower relationship satisfaction. This behavior, according to Sultán, can be attributed to the addictive nature of digital devices, which release dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure.

Mitigating the Negative Effects of Phubbing

To combat the negative impacts of phubbing, experts recommend addressing the behavior and establishing ‘phone-free’ zones. Additionally, assigning specific times of the day to abstain from phone usage is advised, particularly for those who find themselves frequently resorting to this dismissive behavior.