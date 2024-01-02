en English
Health

The Impact of ‘Phubbing’: Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored

A recent study published in BMC Psychology has explored the psychological effects of ‘phubbing,’ a phenomenon described as disregarding someone in favor of using a phone. Surveying 720 Romanian adults aged between 18 and 77, the study aimed to establish a connection between phubbing, loneliness, psychological distress, and life satisfaction.

The Link between Phubbing and Psychological Distress

While the investigation found no direct correlation between phubbing and life satisfaction, it did uncover a significant relationship between feelings of loneliness and psychological distress. Those who reported experiencing loneliness were more likely to suffer from psychological distress, thereby negatively impacting their overall sense of life satisfaction.

Phubbing: A Gateway to Social Exclusion and Lower Relationship Satisfaction

Speaking about the implications of phubbing, Ryan Sultán, MD, highlighted the potential for phubbing to foster social exclusion. He also pointed out that it could contribute to diminished communication, leading to lower relationship satisfaction. This behavior, according to Sultán, can be attributed to the addictive nature of digital devices, which release dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with reward and pleasure.

Mitigating the Negative Effects of Phubbing

To combat the negative impacts of phubbing, experts recommend addressing the behavior and establishing ‘phone-free’ zones. Additionally, assigning specific times of the day to abstain from phone usage is advised, particularly for those who find themselves frequently resorting to this dismissive behavior.

Health
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

