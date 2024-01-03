en English
Health

The Human Brain’s Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
The Human Brain’s Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation

The human brain’s oxygen requirements are immense. Despite accounting for merely 2% of an adult’s body weight, it demands approximately 20% of the heart’s output of oxygenated blood for optimal function. This oxygen plays a vital role in maintaining the delicate equilibrium of electrolytes – the cornerstone of neuron function. When this supply gets disrupted, the brain’s delicate ecosystem spirals into chaos – neurons start to swell, and the critical membrane ‘pumps’ regulating sodium and potassium flow malfunction, potentially leading to coma, seizures, and neuron death.

The Timeframe of Oxygen Deprivation Damage

The duration that the brain can survive without oxygen varies, and it is not a straightforward countdown. In stroke situations, brain cells do not die instantaneously. Instead, they can persist in an oxygen-deprived state for a while, but they are likely to incur irreversible damage if this deprivation persists. In the event of a cardiac arrest where blood flow halts completely, permanent brain damage can ensue within a mere four minutes. However, recovery from such damage is not impossible if treatment is swift and timely.

The Individuality of Damage Rate

As Dr. Danny Gonzalez notes, the rate of damage from oxygen deprivation is highly individual. Factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and smoking habits play a substantial role. Intriguingly, those with poorer cardiovascular health may have developed compensatory flow patterns that could potentially aid in situations of oxygen loss. However, this is far from a universal rule and needs to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Brain Damage and Ferroptosis

A notable angle to consider in the context of brain damage is the relationship between ferroptosis and ischemic stroke. Ferroptosis, a form of regulated cell death, involves pathophysiological processes such as iron overload, reactive oxygen species accumulation, lipid peroxidation, and glutamate accumulation. Substances that can inhibit ferroptosis may help ameliorate ischemic stroke-induced neurological damage, offering a potential avenue for treatment.

Innovative Therapies: From Nanozymes to Hyperbarics

Several innovative therapies are emerging in the field of brain damage treatment. For instance, ceriumvanadate (CeVO4) nanozyme therapy has been shown to attenuate acute brain injury in neonatal mice, highlighting its potential applicability for hypoxia ischemia (HI) brain damage treatment. Another promising approach is Oxycure Therapy, a form of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBO), which enhances oxygen supply to tissues and organs, aiding in tissue repair and cell function restoration.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

