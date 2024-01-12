en English
Health

The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Bradley Olson’s tale of weight loss is a saga that resonates with millions. A lifelong struggle with food cravings, strict dieting, rigorous exercise regimens, and the painful reality of weight regain. His journey took a new turn with the introduction of a new appetite-suppressing ‘wonder drug’ that allowed him to shed 40 pounds without requiring an iron will. The miracle, however, came with a hefty price tag of $1,000 per month, triggering concerns about the drug’s long-term implications and sustainability.

The Weight of the Past

At 30, Olson was 100 pounds overweight. A year of disciplined dieting and strenuous exercise allowed him to shed the excess weight. Despite his accomplishment, the pull of food cravings remained unbroken. Gradually, he regained half of the weight he had lost.

The Grand Canyon Expedition

As his 44th birthday approached, Olson undertook a challenging endurance hike across the Grand Canyon. On completion, he weighed in at 233 pounds. After 14 years, he had once again entered the ‘obese’ category based on the body mass index (BMI) scale.

The Wonder Drug and Beyond

Olson turned to the new weight-loss drug, shedding 40 pounds. But the medication’s monthly cost of $1,000 led him to question the sustainability and long-term effects of the drug. He now contemplates the aftermath of discontinuing the expensive medication, fearing the potential return of his insatiable appetite and the challenges it might bring.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

