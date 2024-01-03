en English
Health

The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
In a world scrambling to decipher the mysteries of COVID-19, a phenomenon has come to light: children, surprisingly, often experience milder forms of the disease compared to adults. This is a stark contrast to the conventional wisdom that the youngest and oldest populations are the most vulnerable to infectious diseases. But what lends children this resilience to COVID-19?

The Innate Immune Advantage

The answer lies primarily in their faster innate immune system. Serving as the body’s first line of defense, it can rapidly respond to respiratory infections—an immediate counter that adults lack. In addition, children’s frequent exposure to respiratory infections in their early years may contribute to some level of immune protection against COVID-19. Despite anatomical disadvantages like smaller airways and lung capacities, children have higher levels of innate immune cells in the nose which can eliminate viruses early on.

Adaptive Immunity: A Time-accumulated Defense

The adaptive immune system is another factor. Although less developed in children compared to adults, it accumulates immunological memory over time through exposure to various pathogens and vaccinations. This ‘back-up’ defense mechanism stores information about every microbe it battles, enabling it to recognize and attack the same pathogen in future encounters. It’s like a biological library of past infections, always ready to pull out the right book when a known enemy reappears.

Infants: The Unexpected Resilience

However, this does not explain why infants—whose immune systems are immature and highly vulnerable to infections—were largely unscathed during the COVID pandemic. Researchers discovered that infants had a slower but steadier antibody response to COVID-19, with levels never dropping and inflammation-promoting proteins confined to the nose. This localized immune response prevents the disease from becoming systemic.

Adults: The Double-edged Immune Sword

On the other hand, adults are more susceptible to ‘cytokine storms’—an excessive immune response where the body, in an attempt to kill the virus, also damages its own cells. This can lead to severe symptoms or even death. Adults have higher baseline levels of cytokines due to environmental and pathogenic assaults, making them prone to these storms. It’s as though the immune system, in its zeal to protect, becomes a threat itself.

It seems the peak performance of the immune system lies in the golden age between childhood and early adulthood, before the process of immunosenescence starts to diminish the body’s ability to produce new adaptive immune cells. The study of COVID-19 in children has opened new doors in our understanding of the human immune system and its fascinating capabilities. The fight against the pandemic continues, but with every revelation, we inch closer to winning the battle.

Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

