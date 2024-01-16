The Hidden Health Effects of Air Travel: What Flight Attendants Know

Flight attendants and crew members harbor a well-kept secret: they avoid air travel within 24 hours of receiving dental work. The reason? The risk of toothaches caused by trapped air and gas in teeth, a condition exacerbated by changes in air pressure at high altitudes. This caution is particularly prudent for those who have undergone recent dental procedures like fillings or crowns.

The Unforeseen Effects of Flying

But dental discomfort is just the tip of the iceberg. Other bodily reactions to flying include increased gassiness and a heightened probability of falling ill. The cabin pressure inflates stomach gas by 30 percent, leading to a rise in flatulence. To curb this effect, consuming more carbohydrates and less fiber before and during flights is advised.

Guarding Against Illness in the Skies

Moreover, donning a mask can serve as a protective shield against catching a cold, with research pointing to a hundredfold surge in the likelihood of contracting a cold on a plane. Flight attendants are even entitled to take leave for upper respiratory infections. Thus, a mask can be a simple yet effective measure to reduce the risk of airborne illnesses.

Hydration and Rest: The Keys to Comfortable Travel

It is equally essential to stay hydrated and well-rested when aloft. The body can shed up to 1.5 liters of water on a mere three-hour flight, and the air pressure inside the cabin can slash blood oxygen levels by around 4 percent. This can lead to fatigue, headaches, and diminished cognitive function. Health experts recommend guzzling more than the usual eight glasses of water daily, and advocating for the avoidance of alcohol and caffeine during flights. The key to comfortable air travel lies in staying well-hydrated and catching ample rest.

As for those not confined to the air, these tips are equally beneficial. They offer a comprehensive list of health advice for flying passengers, from minimizing stress and keeping hand luggage light, to consuming nutritious food and maintaining skin moisture. Mindful breathing, in particular, is underlined as crucial. These tips directly address the health concerns of flying passengers, ensuring a more comfortable and enjoyable journey.