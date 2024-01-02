en English
Health

The Hidden Dangers of Eyebrow Beautification Techniques

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
The Hidden Dangers of Eyebrow Beautification Techniques

In the realm of beauty and aesthetics, eyebrows serve as a pivotal focal point, setting the tone for the facial structure. The current surge in popularity of semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing techniques, such as microblading, and the traditional practice of eyebrow shaving, however, have raised alarming concerns among ophthalmologists. The potential for eye infections resulting from these practices has become a growing issue of contention.

The Underlying Risks of Beautification Procedures

Microblading, a modern technique that enhances the appearance of eyebrows, often for cosmetic reasons and self-esteem enhancement, has been placed under scrutiny. Despite eyebrows’ inherent protective role in shielding the eyes from sweat and debris, injuries inflicted by these beautification procedures using unsterile tools can lead to detrimental infections. Professor Michaeline Isawunmi from Osun State University emphasized that while shaving eyebrows does not directly cause eye infections, any cuts or wounds on the eyebrow could become infected, posing a substantial risk.

The Role of Hygiene and Regular Check-ups

Professor Isawunmi has highlighted the importance of hand hygiene and regular eye checks, especially for adults over 40, as a preventive measure against eye infections. As the eyes are one of the most delicate and sensitive organs, maintaining their health is paramount. This includes not only the application of hygienic practices but also the avoidance of unnecessary and potentially harmful actions such as washing the eyes with water.

Microblading: A Double-Edged Sword

Dr. Abiola Oyeleye, Medical Director of the Eye Doctors group of clinics, echoes these concerns. He points out that microblading involves needles that could transmit infectious diseases if not changed between clients. This technique, while enhancing aesthetic appeal, carries a significant health risk if not conducted responsibly. Oyeleye strongly cautions against unnecessary practices like washing the eyes with water, advocating instead for the natural cleaning power of tears and the importance of seeking professional ophthalmological advice for eye issues rather than resorting to self-medication.

Health Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

